Anabel Pantoja's Message to Mercedes Bernal That Confirms All the Rumors

Anabel Pantoja has once again surprised her followers with an unexpected post. The influencer has used her social media to share the latest update on her current state. Additionally, Anabel Pantoja wanted to send a message to Mercedes Bernal after confessing: "Tell me you're at your mother's house without telling me."

Isabel Pantoja's niece has decided not to return to the Canary Islands for the moment; instead, she has chosen to stay in Seville. There she is with Mercedes Bernal, surrounded by her loved ones. She confirmed this just a few days ago through a message on her social media.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

Anabel Pantoja wanted to involve her mother in this digital game and posted an image showing unseen corners of Mercedes Bernal's house. With humor, she launched a challenge: "Tell me you're at your mother's house without telling me you're at your mother's house. Now you."

Anabel Pantoja Sends an Unexpected Message to Mercedes Bernal

This message, full of complicity, caught the attention of all her followers. No one expected Anabel to share such intimate details of her family refuge. With this message, Anabel has confirmed all the rumors: she is happy to be with her mother.

Her mother, far from staying on the sidelines, decided to share the post on her own social media. However, so far, she hasn't shown more unseen corners of her home.

| Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The bond between mother and daughter is undeniable. Despite difficult times, Anabel has found comfort in the company of her family. Social media have been the perfect stage to share her daily life and show her closeness with Mercedes.

However, not everything is joy for the influencer. Anabel has confessed that the rainy weather is affecting her. Last Monday, she uploaded several stories where she talked about her discomfort, confirming that she doesn't feel well with so much rain.

Anabel Pantoja Is Supported by Mercedes Bernal

Despite the bad weather, Anabel Pantoja appears happy. Her happiness lies in the company of her mother and her daughter, who have supported her at all times. The influencer continues to share moments of her daily life with her followers, who are alert to each of her posts.

| @anabelpantoja00, Instagram

Social media have witnessed the closeness between mother and daughter. Although Mercedes Bernal hasn't replied with new images, the gesture of sharing Anabel's post shows the complicity that exists between them.

Anabel's unexpected message has given much to talk about. Her followers remain alert to her posts, waiting for more details of her life in Seville. Meanwhile, Anabel continues to enjoy the warmth of her home and the company of her loved ones.