Surprise for Pope Francis: Vatican Confirms the Rumor Everyone Is Talking About

Recently, the Vatican has confirmed a rumor that was circulating strongly. Pope Francis's health has become a topic of great interest, especially after his recent admission to Rome's Gemelli Hospital. Although it was initially thought that his hospitalization was only preventive, his situation has been prolonged and has caused much concern.

The Vatican, through its statements, has confirmed that although Pope Francis has overcome the most critical point, his recovery will be slow. This has put his return to public activities on hold, raising doubts about how this stage will affect his long-term pontificate.

| Instagram, @franciscus

An Unexpected Increase in Correspondence

One of the most surprising aspects of this process that the Pontiff is experiencing has been the considerable increase in letters addressed to Pope Francis. Since his admission to the hospital, the volume of correspondence has skyrocketed, with up to 330 lbs. (150 kilos) of additional letters received each day. Many of these letters are joined by messages of support and drawings, reflecting the affection that Pope Francis continues to receive from around the world.

This growing flow of messages has required special organization in the Vatican. The mail destined for Pope Francis goes through an exhaustive sorting process before reaching its final destination. Initially, the letters are collected at a sorting center in Fiumicino, where they are weighed and recorded through a computerized system.

Then, they are directed to the Distribution Center in the northern area of Rome, where the mail is organized into specific mailboxes for "large clients." This is the case with Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where Pope Francis is hospitalized.

This increase in correspondence reflects the worldwide interest in the Pontiff's health and the affection of thousands of people who wish to express their support in these difficult times. Those in charge of this process have highlighted the emotion they feel when seeing people's letters, a testament to the connection that the Pope continues to have with his faithful.

| Instagram, @franciscus

A Slow but Positive Recovery

Although the Pope's improvement is visible, doctors have emphasized that his recovery will be gradual. Francis continues to receive motor and respiratory physiotherapy treatments, as well as high-flow oxygen therapy, which has allowed him to reduce the need for nighttime mechanical ventilation. However, the medical team remains cautious due to the complexity of his clinical condition.

Despite the positive evolution of his health, there is no specific date for his return to public activities. The Vatican has stated that although the Pope shows signs of improvement, his condition still requires constant monitoring and additional therapies.

This episode has posed a challenge both for Pope Francis and for the Catholic Church, but it has also shown the great solidarity and support that the Holy Father receives. The global Catholic community is alert to his recovery, hoping that the Pope will return to guide the Church when his health allows.