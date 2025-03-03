Shocking News From Gema López About Anabel Pantoja's Case on 'espejo Público'

Gema López set off all the alarms a few days ago with surprising information about Anabel Pantoja. According to the commentator, the singer's niece might sue some media outlets for providing detailed information about her daughter's situation. After consulting with their lawyers, Anabel and her partner have decided to take measures to protect the minor whose condition has been leaked.

The Espejo Público collaborator explained that the matter has been referred to the prosecutor's office regarding what different media, producers, and journalists have reported about little Alma. According to Gema López, it is now up to the justice system to assess whether there is a crime and, if so, to refer it to the court.

| Atresmedia

"Those accused have already been notified of the complaint, but they have not yet been called to testify," stated Pilar Vidal.

Gema López Warns of the Lawsuit Filed by Anabel Pantoja

It all arose after the TSJC announced the start of an investigation to determine the origin of the injuries that led to the baby's hospitalization. A news story that has been discussed in different media and has occupied hundreds of headlines.

Anabel and David, in response, have decided to take legal action. Pantoja and her boyfriend might have sued four journalists, two production companies, and two television networks for an alleged crime of breach of confidentiality.

The justice system is examining what degree of responsibility David and Anabel have in the injuries that led their daughter to the hospital. Now, in addition, it will be in the courts where it will be clarified whether there has been an alleged breach of confidentiality, as Alma's parents claim.

Confirming Gema López's information, the newspaper Canarias7 reported that the journalists being sued are Paloma García-Pelayo, Antonio Rossi, Diego Arrabal, and Francisco José Fajardo. Information professionals who, according to the couple, may have committed an alleged crime by providing data in an untimely manner.

Anabel and Her Partner Have Decided to Take Action to Protect Their Daughter

Meanwhile, Unicorn Content SL, producer of Ana Rosa Quintana, and Buendía Producciones SL have also been the subject of the aforementioned lawsuit. For now, it is the Provincial Prosecutor's Office of Las Palmas that will study whether there are indications of possible crimes, as the couple believes and as does their legal team.

If so, the complaint will be referred to the Dean's Office to be assigned to an Investigating Court. If considered otherwise, the case will be dismissed without further action.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset, Atresmedia

Throughout the past week, it was already mentioned that Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez intended to take this step to confront the press. Information that has now been confirmed and clearly shows the couple's determination in response to the information provided about their daughter.