Vittorio's Surprise That Will Give a Plot Twist to 'el Paradís De Les Senyores'

Love and business intertwine once again in El paradís de les senyores, where emotions are running high. While some struggle to make ends meet, others face unexpected challenges in the fashion world.

But if there's someone at a turning point, it's Vittorio. Determined to welcome Flora back from New York, he heads to the airport not knowing that fate may change his plans.

Meanwhile, Maria and Irene find themselves needing to find a new roommate to share expenses. On the other hand, Gloria gives Armando a mysterious task and the store receives an order that may test their capabilities.

Vittorio Prepares for the Reunion with Flora

Since Flora left for New York, Vittorio has eagerly awaited her return. Now that the day has arrived, he doesn't want to leave anything to chance. He heads to the airport hoping to reunite with her.

However, what was supposed to be a special moment may be disrupted by an unforeseen event. Will Flora arrive as planned or will an obstacle arise at the last moment?

Vittorio's feelings are a mix of excitement and nervousness. How will Flora have changed after her trip? The answers are about to be revealed, but not necessarily in the way he expects.

Maria and Irene Need Another Roommate

The numbers don't add up and Maria and Irene realize that maintaining the apartment between just the two of them is complicated. They need someone else to share expenses and, although the decision isn't easy, they must start the search as soon as possible.

Gloria arrives with a peculiar task for Armando: she needs him to store some boxes that have arrived from France. She doesn't explain much more, which sparks curiosity. What do those packages hide?

Flora's dresses have been a hit in the United States and the store receives a huge order from their American partners. However, the demand is so great that the team doesn't know if they can fulfill it on time. An episode full of surprises in El paradís de les senyores.