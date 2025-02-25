Incredible What Montoya Has Done With Manuel on 'la Isla De Las Tentaciones'

Once again, Montoya has become the main protagonist, all thanks to the latest gesture he dedicated to Manuel on La Isla de las Tentaciones. A scene we have been able to witness thanks to the preview of its next broadcast.

This Monday, February 24, the reality show returned to Telecinco's line-up with its latest installment, a program that has stood out for the first mixed bonfires in its entire history.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Mediaset

However, it was during the preview of the next program when Montoya once again managed to capture the attention of the viewers. As we have seen in this preview, on Wednesday, the protagonists of the edition will meet the tempters of their respective partners.

Anita's boyfriend will face Manuel, the single man who has tested his fragile romantic relationship. As soon as the eighth edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones began, Manuel managed to tempt Anita, pushing his partner to the limit.

| Mediaset

As we have seen in the preview, during their encounter at the next bonfire, Montoya will once again become a global phenomenon. And all thanks to the latest detail he had with the tempter: he composed a new song inspired by his relationship with his girlfriend.

Montoya Surprises Again with the Incredible Gesture He Had with Manuel on La Isla de las Tentaciones

In the preview of next Wednesday, February 26, we have seen a summary of the boys' bonfire. However, although the reaction of the four has been much discussed, Montoya has once again become the center of attention.

| Mediaset

As soon as he faced Anita's temptation, the tension between him and Manuel increased considerably. So much so that the resident of Villa Montaña even dared to compose a new song for the single man.

In the images, we can hear Montoya singing the following verse while choreographing the melody: "Open one little leg, then another little leg, put in the little shrimp... Then no crying allowed."

As expected, the new single from the Sevillian is already spreading like wildfire on social media. So much so that people are already labeling it as "a new meme unlocked."

"Montoya is the best thing TV has given me," assured a user on X. "This man should have been famous since the day he was born, what a genius," wrote another internet user.

Others, however, have taken the opportunity to demand that the organization of La Isla de las Tentaciones increase the Sevillian's fee. "If they're not paying this guy more, I'll report the show," assured another follower of the show with humor.