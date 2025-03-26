Incredible What Koldo Royo Has Done During a 'Survivor 2025' Challenge

Koldo Royo left everyone speechless with what he did on Survivors 2025: continue with a challenge after suffering a fall. During a reward challenge, the survivor stumbled and fell face-first into a structure, causing concern among his teammates and the audience. Despite the dramatic accident, Koldo didn't falter and continued on to help his team win the prize.

With his attitude, he received an ovation from the audience and also from social media users who applauded his strength. Carlos Sobera also praised the 66-year-old chef and valued his fighting spirit in all the challenges.

Koldo Royo Surprises During a Challenge on Survivors 2025

Koldo Royo has become the true revelation of Survivors 2025. The renowned 66-year-old chef accepted the challenge of participating in the reality show and is leaving everyone impressed. Proof of this was what happened last Tuesday on the set of No Man's Land after witnessing Koldo face a reward challenge.

What Royo did on Survivors that left everyone impressed was to continue after a dramatic fall. His team was competing for a reward package, and part of it depended on the skill and ability to cross a structure in the sea. When it was Koldo's turn, he suffered a fall that caused him to hit his face on part of the structure.

However, despite the blow, Royo showed great determination by quickly getting up and continuing with the challenge, proving his strength and character. Koldo's reaction to the fall surprised everyone, especially the host Carlos Sobera. Seeing how the contestant got up, Sobera expressed his admiration for his attitude and energy, highlighting that age was not an impediment.

"What age, what nonsense! Yes, sir! Way to go! In great shape and with attitude!" he exclaimed along with the audience's ovation. At 66, Royo continues to show his ability to face the challenges of Survivors 2025 with courage and without complaining. This has been applauded by both his team and the audience.

Followers of Survivors 2025 Praise Koldo Royo

The public on social media has also reacted enthusiastically to Royo's attitude, praising his tireless effort in each challenge. The chef is proving to be a true discovery, and his resilience has not gone unnoticed.

"Koldo is amazing, what an example of overcoming, you're a star," celebrated a user in response to the chef's reaction after his fall. Royo has not only captivated with his physical performance but also with his optimistic attitude. He has never complained about the conditions he is in nor felt inferior to the rest of his teammates.

On the contrary, he has fought from the very beginning, and nothing has made him consider quitting. Not even the fall he had during the reward challenge, which could have had serious consequences. This attitude is what has earned him the affection of all the show's followers and the rest of his teammates.

Many highlight his positive attitude and his ability to overcome, considering his age and medical history as a source of inspiration. It should be noted that, in addition to being 66 years old, Koldo has overcome two cancers. Undoubtedly, a true example of overcoming and strength.

His effort was not in vain, as his team won the reward to the delight of the inhabitants of Playa Calma.