Unbelievable What Anita Has Done With Montoya in the Finale of 'the Island of Temptations'

Anita surprised in the finale of La Isla de las Tentaciones with what she did with Montoya: imitating him and calling him "fake." The couple faced each other again at the final bonfire, starring in the most anticipated and desired encounter of the edition. It's just a preview, but what was seen promises to make the reality show the most-watched this coming Wednesday.

Both Montoya and his girl have succumbed to temptation, and now the time had come to make the final decision. They were both eager to see each other again, but the reunion was not what Montoya expected. Instead, he found a completely unfamiliar Anita.

| Mediaset

Montoya Breaks Down in the Finale of La Isla de las Tentaciones

Montoya has been, without a doubt, the main protagonist of the eighth edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones. His reactions to the images of Anita with Manuel unleashed a whirlwind of emotions in him that made him completely break down. On Wednesday, they will see each other face to face, but the preview of what happened has left no one indifferent.

Montoya was the first to arrive and confessed to Sandra Barneda how eager he was to see Anita. He longed to meet the girl he knew before the reality show and with whom he fell hopelessly in love. However, what Anita did as soon as she saw Montoya foreshadowed the worst outcome: she imitated him and called him "fake."

As soon as she appeared at the final bonfire and saw the Andalusian, Anita threw herself to the ground pretending to cry. "Montoya, Montoya, you're the love of my life and you've failed me, you're a f***ing fake," she snapped. The contestant watched his girlfriend's reaction in disbelief, unable to believe what he was seeing at his feet.

Montoya expected to see "my Anita, who was all heart with me," and what he found was something completely unexpected. In front of him was his girl, completely hurt by feeling betrayed by the one she considered her partner. "What are you doing?" was the only thing Montoya managed to say upon seeing how Anita imitated his reactions throughout the edition.

Montoya and His Final Decision in La Isla de las Tentaciones

After Anita's appearance, the couple sat in front of the bonfire to take stock of what happened in La Isla de las Tentaciones. Sandra Barneda acted as the master of ceremonies and was astonished at the moment she was witnessing.

Let's remember that Anita succumbed to temptation with Manuel and that those images prompted Montoya's irruption in the girls' villa. With the cry of "you've destroyed me," he let her know how much her betrayal had hurt him.

| Mediaset

However, the contestant also couldn't resist Gabriela's charms and ended up crossing all boundaries with her. Hence Anita's reaction at the final bonfire, where she made it clear that she doesn't believe Montoya's tears.

He maintains that there was a turning point in his relationship with his girl and that everything changed at the first bonfire. "When she got into bed, she fell for me," he admits to the presenter. Despite his time on La Isla de las Tentaciones, Montoya confesses that "my heart still wants Anita."

| Mediaset

Anita's reaction has already gone viral, and the first comments on what happened with Montoya have not been long in coming. "What Anita did is indescribable, I think it's rude," a follower opined. "This girl is embarrassing," "making a fool of herself to the end," are some of the examples given after seeing the preview.

We will have to wait until next Wednesday to see the complete final bonfire of Montoya and Anita and learn the decision they make about their relationship.