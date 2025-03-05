Surprise at What Marta Riesco Has Uncovered About Joaquín Sánchez's Past

Marta Riesco revealed decisive information about Joaquín Sánchez and Susana Saborido last Monday. The collaborator of Ni que fuéramos looked back to recall the moment when the couple met. Riesco disclosed that Joaquín was dating another girl with whom he lived in Seville when he began his relationship with the woman who would later become the mother of his two daughters.

"Susana already knows perfectly well what Joaquín is like," clarified Marta Riesco about Joaquín Sánchez's wife. According to the panelist, the former Betis player had a partner when he met Saborido at the opening of a venue owned by her father. It was then that the spark ignited, and they got involved, explained the panelist.

| Europa Press, Canal Quickie, en.e-noticies.cat

"Going to one of Susana's father's bars, she meets Joaquín," insisted Antonio David Flores's ex. A version that coincides with the testimony that the former athlete himself has publicly given.

Marta Riesco Warns About Joaquín's Situation When He Met Susana Saborido

"I met mom at a place that was her father's, which he was inaugurating. Through some friends, I was invited, and I saw her there," he clarified.

"I had just turned 21," Sánchez explained to his daughters during the documentary El Capitán en América, which is now airing on Antena 3. The protagonist of the aforementioned Atresmedia production explained that he fell in love with Susana from the first moment he saw her. "That girl was going to be for me," he admitted was what he thought.

However, he didn't talk about the woman he was dating at the time, as Marta Riesco recounted. While Joaquín seemed clear that Susana was the woman of his life, Saborido, meanwhile, didn't see it the same way.

The Sevillian admitted that, at first, "I didn't like him at all because he had dyed blonde hair, he was very tacky."

The truth is that their relationship eventually took shape, and years later, they took the step of getting married. "I got married very much in love, and I am very much in love. I would have divorced 200M times, but I would die," admitted Susana Saborido.

These statements are now more relevant than ever after the messages that Joaquín exchanged with model Claudia Bavel came to light. A dialogue that has called into question one of the most stable marriages in the social scene.

According to Riesco, When Susana Saborido Met Joaquín, He Had a Girlfriend

Despite the commotion caused by the conversations of the former footballer with the adult content creator, many now question whether there is a crisis in the Sánchez-Saborido marriage.

Following Marta Riesco's warning in Ni que fuéramos, what has now come to light would not have caught Susana Saborido by surprise.

| Atresmedia

While there is no certainty of a rift in their relationship, what the couple has done is issue a warning. This same Monday, Susana Saborido and Joaquín Sánchez issued a joint statement. A text in which they warned that they will take legal action for "serious violation of their privacy" after the alleged infidelities of the footballer were exposed.