180º Turn with the Latest Information on Raphael and His Wife, Natalia Figueroa

Raphael left his followers worried when last December he had to be hospitalized after suffering a health issue in the middle of recording a television program. An ailment that also forced him to cancel the tour he had scheduled for 2025 in America by medical prescription. It has now emerged that the treatment the singer is undergoing, with the constant support of his wife Natalia Figueroa, is working effectively.

This information represents a significant shift from what was previously known about his health. Family sources have assured that the progress is positive. "One of the nodules has completely disappeared and the other has a part left," people from the artist's circle have explained.

| Europa Press

After several weeks of treatment, first in the hospital and then on an outpatient basis, Natalia Figueroa and her husband, their children, and grandchildren are beginning to breathe more easily.

Natalia Figueroa witnesses the artist's positive progress

The singer's close circle, very alert to his progress, is conveying to Raphael the hope and serenity needed at this time. Also, considering how he is responding to the treatment, the family has expressed that the artist could return to the stage in 2025.

Manuel Martos, Raphael's youngest son, explained to the media how his father is handling this process: "He is in very good spirits," he assured. He also made it clear that his father is "a very good patient." Although the doctors advised him to take a break and avoid the pace he was used to, everything points to his return to the stage being on the horizon.

| Europa Press

Natalia Figueroa, meanwhile, made clear the attitude the artist presents. "Raphael is an impressive example of strength, positivity, and enthusiasm," she acknowledged shortly after her husband was discharged.

The date of Raphael's return to the stage could be closer

It had been two weeks since he started the treatment. Figueroa pointed out at that time that the father of her children has the unconditional support of his family. "We are all like a close-knit group, taking care of him and pampering him," the singer's wife stated.

Natalia Figueroa's husband canceled the professional commitments he had scheduled this spring in America with his Victoria tour. Additionally, the one from Linares was also unable to offer the concerts planned for December 20 and 21, 2024, at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

| Instagram

However, given his improvement, Raphael, who is eager to resume his schedule, will continue to delight the public with his voice and music. It is worth remembering that the singer has not canceled any of the performances scheduled for this upcoming summer.