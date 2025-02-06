180º turn with what Marisa Martín-Blázquez has discovered about Anabel Pantoja

Anabel Pantoja's case has taken a U-turn after the investigation that was opened a week ago. Marisa Martín-Blázquez provided the latest update on the influencer yesterday on TardeAR, bringing new information. What she discovered about her is that in her statement, there were facts she didn't mention, but David did.

This difference in their testimonies has caused the investigation to extend longer than expected and other factors to come into play. For example, the judge has expanded the timeline to understand what happened many days before the initially established date. The reason, according to the journalist, is that Anabel mentioned that "her daughter had experienced a similar episode."

| Mediaset

Marisa Martín-Blázquez provides new information about Anabel Pantoja

The investigation Anabel Pantoja is undergoing continues to capture media interest. Contrary to what might have been thought initially, it seems the case is going to last longer than expected. Regarding the current status of the investigation, Marisa Martín-Blázquez provided the latest update on TardeAR.

The latest information points to a turn of events motivated by the couple's statements. What Marisa discovered about her is that she omitted facts in her testimony that her partner did mention. Additionally, the journalist revealed what the influencer said about her daughter: that "she had experienced a similar episode."

In recent hours, contradictions have come to light that, apparently, have occurred in the statements of David and Anabel. However, in reply to these rumors, Marisa clarified that at no time have such differences existed in their testimonies.

The TardeAR collaborator stated that the judge wants to get to the bottom of the matter and call everyone who was with the girl. The main reason is to know the exact facts. Because, according to Martín-Blázquez, "in Anabel and David's statements, although there were no contradictions, there were facts that Anabel didn't mention and David did."

Meanwhile, the judge has ordered to "expand the medical reports" and find out what steps were taken when Alma's health began to deteriorate. Especially after it became known that it wasn't the first time the girl experienced such a situation.

Marisa Martín-Blázquez reveals what Anabel Pantoja told the judge

Since the news of the investigation into Anabel Pantoja broke, only her partner's statement has been publicly known. Until yesterday, when Marisa Martín-Blázquez revealed part of what Kiko Rivera's cousin told the judge.

"She stated that her daughter had experienced a similar episode. They arrive at a hospital first, initially recounting what David had related," she explained. As the journalist reported, this was the reason why her statement was much longer than her boyfriend's.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press, Instagram, @anabelpantoja00

The judge was interested in these episodes that Alma had supposedly experienced before the events occurred and questioned Anabel thoroughly. "She explained several times and repeatedly that her daughter had had another episode, similar to what happened," the collaborator reiterated.

Hence, the magistrate can't close the case and continues trying to find out exactly what happened. The only thing that remains is that it was something accidental, but there are still many details to be known about it.

The next step will be the testimony of the people who have been close to the little girl to obtain "objective data" that clarify the facts. The recording of the security cameras is also pending, which is expected to be of great help.