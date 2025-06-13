Historic announcement from the royal family about King Felipe: everything has happened far from Spain

The Royal Household has confirmed an unprecedented event: King Felipe has visited two key NATO missions in Eastern Europe. This trip, official and highly strategic in nature, has taken place entirely outside Spanish territory. With this, the monarch has reinforced his institutional role as supreme commander of the Armed Forces in a context marked by tension with Russia.

Felipe VI has completed a military tour of Romania and Slovakia, where Spain keeps more than 1,000 troops deployed. He has been accompanied at all times by Defense Minister Margarita Robles and by the military leadership headed by Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón. The visit has included meetings with high-ranking officers, multinational exercises, and meetings with the presidents of both republics.

The trip has taken place at a key moment for NATO, coinciding with maneuvers such as the "Strong Lineage 25" exercise in Slovakia. This operation aims to strengthen the interoperability of the Multinational Brigade on the eastern flank. Spain, as the lead nation of the battle group deployed on Slovak soil, has sent additional reinforcements during this exercise, reaffirming its commitment to collective defense.

King Felipe VI visits the Armed Forces in Eastern Europe and supports their international work

In Slovakia, Felipe VI has personally greeted the members of the "Galicia VII" Brigade, mainly from the "Príncipe No. 3" Regiment, which will soon be relieved after six months of mission. For General Pardo de Santayana, the king's visit has been strong support for the troops deployed outside Spain. He has also pointed out that the king's presence has raised the morale of the deployed personnel.

Romania has been the second stop of the royal tour, where the monarch has learned firsthand about the work of the marines and the "Tigru" air detachment. This group, made up of Air Force aviators, operates an early warning radar crucial for airspace surveillance. Spanish-Romanian cooperation has been one of the highlights of this trip, which has sought to strengthen mutual defense ties.

During the days, Felipe has toured maneuver fields, military facilities, and barracks. His agenda has included briefings on the progress of the objectives set by NATO, which aims to achieve full operational capability of the multinational brigade by 2027. Spain has been recognized as one of the essential pillars of this defensive strategy in Eastern Europe.

The visit by King Felipe reaffirms Spain's commitment to European stability

The Royal Family has emphasized the importance of the trip as support for the discreet work of the Armed Forces in a delicate international context. These types of trips, although far from the usual media spotlight, show the king's direct involvement with international missions. It has become clear that, although everything has taken place far from Spain, its significance has had a deep national impact.

With this historic visit, Felipe VI has taken another step in consolidating himself as a reference in defense policy. He has shown direct knowledge of the Spanish military deployment abroad and has sent a clear message of unity among the institutions. NATO has positively valued this gesture, which symbolizes Spain's commitment to European security in the face of threats such as that of Russia.