U-turn with Ivonne Reyes's Confession About Her Son, Actor Alejandro Reyes

After some time away from the media spotlight, Ivonne Reyes has returned to our lives with one of her most intense interviews. In it, the model has left more than one person speechless with the latest confession she has made about her son, Alejandro Reyes. Words that have turned the story 180°.

A few days ago, journalist Saúl Ortiz claimed that this well-known Venezuelan actress and presenter is going through "what could be the worst stage of her life". As he stated, "she hasn't had stable work for several years" and "she would be going through economic and emotional problems".

Now, it has been Ivonne Reyes herself who has stepped forward to speak like never before about the concerning economic situation she is currently going through. She has done so through an interview for Lecturas.

Although she has earned a lot of money thanks to her constant work on television, today, this well-known Venezuelan model has lost everything. So much so that, as she has confessed, she has "nothing" in her bank account:

"I'm ruined, I'm starting from scratch... I've taken advantage of the second chance law, if you meet certain requirements you can get your debts canceled, a lawyer has helped me.[...]I have nothing that can be seized. My great responsibility is my son."

However, what has most caught the attention of her interview has been the surprising confession she has made about Alejandro Reyes. As Ivonne Reyes has assured, fortunately, this delicate situation has worsened just after her son has finished his studies.

At one point in the interview, the journalist from the aforementioned publication took the opportunity to ask Ivonne Reyes how much money she might have lost with her "failed businesses". At that moment, the model implied that it was more than 20M euros.

After learning about the current and delicate situation that Alejandro Reyes's mother is going through, the communicator couldn't help but ask her a very personal question. "You've given your son an exquisite, international education, how could you pay for it?"

"With everything I had saved, the little I had after many moves and bad investments. I've managed to get Alejandro to finish his studies, it was running out[the money], but it lasted until he finished," Ivonne Reyes assured, very affected.

Moreover, and if that weren't enough, the businesswoman and television presenter has also confessed that she has lost all her real estate assets. "I had three houses, but gradually you adapt to losing them," added Alejandro Reyes's mother.

A delicate situation that, combined with her recent health problems, has caused Ivonne Reyes a deep depression: "I'm in psychiatric and psychological treatment."