Cold Shower in 'Com Si Fos Ahir': Carlota Olcina, Against the Ropes

The next chapter of Com si fos ahir will bring new tensions and revelations that will shape the course of its protagonists. On this occasion, the conflict between the partners erupts again after a serious mistake by Cristina (Carlota Olcina), which could change everything.

Cold Shower for Carlota Olcina

The dispute between Gemma and Itziar intensifies when the latter manages to prove that the error in one of the orders was not hers, but Cristina's. The revelation generates a new clash between Gemma and her partner, who feels betrayed.

The relationship between them wavers again, which could have consequences for the business management. Cristina, played by Carlota Olcina, will find herself in a complicated situation after this mistake.

Until now, she had tried to impose her criteria in decision-making, but this slip could weaken her position in the bar. Meanwhile, the tension with Itziar continues to rise, and the conflict threatens to spiral out of control.

Marcel Surprises Cati with an Unexpected Revelation

Another key plot of the episode will be the conversation between Marcel and Cati. He has found the mysterious folder that Salvatore left behind in the gym and decides to share its contents with her.

Cati's reaction is immediate, and she begins to get excited about what she has discovered, although it is not clear if there is really a reason for so much excitement. This new information could alter the dynamics between Cati and Salvatore, especially if she decides to take the initiative.

Eva Tries to Make Amends with Lluís

Meanwhile, Eva can't help but feel guilty for ignoring Lluís. Her distant attitude leads her to reflect and she ends up apologizing to him. The question is whether Lluís will accept this gesture or if the wounds are already too open.

To close the chapter, Itziar will receive an unexpected blow. She is kicked out of the apartment she shared and is forced to find a new place to sleep. With barely any room to maneuver, her situation becomes even more complicated, which could open a new storyline in the series.

Com si fos ahir continues to surprise its followers with unexpected twists and conflicts that keep the interest at its peak. The next episode promises intense emotions and decisions that will shape the future of its protagonists.