Alessandro Lequio Dares to Say What Everyone Thinks About Anabel Pantoja

Alessandro Lequio remains very alert to the information about Anabel Pantoja's situation that is becoming known. The collaborator of Vamos a Ver focused on the duration of the judicial process in which Isabel Pantoja's niece and the father of her daughter are involved. Lequio described the fact that the investigation is prolonged as "torture".

"Slow justice is not justice," the panelist stated. He then explained that prolonging this process is a "detriment to the affected people".

Meanwhile, Alessandro Lequio defended the parents of little Alma, who is almost two months old. "Mistakes are part of being good parents," the aristocrat noted. He then wanted to reinforce his argument by stating that "we all have accidents with our children".

To conclude, Ana Obregón's ex ended the matter with a deep reflection. "Life is a risk in itself and it's something we have to assume," he assured.

Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez have difficult months ahead. Besides being concerned about their little one's health, the influencer and the physiotherapist are being investigated for an alleged case of child abuse.

A situation that everything indicates will extend until the summer. Far from closing the process, as was commented days ago, the new magistrate appointed to handle the case has stipulated a six-month period to close the investigation phase.

"It's a nightmare, but we trust in justice," Anabel acknowledged. The Andalusian and her boyfriend must face months of uncertainty. A time in which the doctors who attended to the baby, as well as social workers and other witnesses, will have to testify.

After this period, it will be the judge who decides whether to dismiss the case, understanding that the facts don't constitute a crime or there is not enough evidence. Otherwise, a case will be initiated.

The Court 4 of San Bartolomé has requested the security camera footage from the shopping center where the episode that led to Alma being urgently admitted occurred. Her father, in his statement to the judge, recounted that he was inside his car with the baby while Anabel was shopping.

The shopping center has already made the recordings available to the Justice, awaiting confirmation of whether the testimony of the Cordoban physiotherapist corresponds to reality.

While the couple hopes it will eventually be proven that they didn'thing wrong, the reality is that the duration of the process will prevent them from being at ease. The suffering will be very long until they get an initial reply from the court that allows them to know what will happen to them.

To the nightmare of having had the little one admitted for almost twenty days, a judicial ordeal is added that will be prolonged over time. Several months lie ahead in which Anabel Pantoja and David Rodríguez will have no choice but to be strong.