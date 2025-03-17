U-turn in Gene Hackman's Case: His Doctor Breaks Silence

The death of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa has taken a turn that casts doubt on the conclusions about their passing. On February 26, both were found lifeless in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. This came after weeks of speculation and theories about the causes of their death.

Although the initial autopsy indicated that both died of natural causes, a doctor who treated the couple has recently refuted that version. According to the official report, Arakawa would have died on February 11 from a hantavirus, a disease that causes a pulmonary condition. The police concluded that her death was the first and that Hackman, suffering from advanced Alzheimer's, would not have noticed his wife's absence.

Subsequently, the actor would have died of a heart problem a few days later, on February 26. However, Dr. Josiah Child has told the Daily Mail that the official version doesn't match the facts. Child revealed that he spoke with Betsy Arakawa on February 12, a day after her alleged death.

An Appointment Requested by His Wife That Baffles Investigators

According to the doctor, she requested an appointment for her husband, which was later canceled because Hackman was not feeling well. Additionally, she also requested an appointment for herself, although she was not a regular patient at the medical center. "She called back on February 12 and spoke with one of our doctors, who offered her a consultation that same afternoon," he states.

He also claims that "we gave her a time, but she never showed up." The most surprising part of his testimony is that at no point did Betsy show signs of serious illness. Child assured that she did not mention having respiratory or health problems and that she even did not seem to have difficulty speaking.

This testimony calls into question the hypothesis that Arakawa had contracted hantavirus, as according to the official version, the woman would have been very ill before her death. Even more puzzling is the last known record of the woman: a surveillance video in a pharmacy on February 11. Since then, no other communication from Arakawa has been recorded, neither by phone nor by email.

An Unexpected and Mysterious End for Gene Hackman

As for the couple's dog, Zinna, it was also found dead in the same house. In this case, the veterinary autopsy revealed that the animal died of dehydration. According to the analyses conducted, the dog was in the process of mummification and its stomach was empty, with no signs of poisoning or disease.

This new twist in the investigation has reignited doubts about the circumstances of Gene Hackman and his wife's death. All of this leaves many questions unanswered and opens the door to new theories that have yet to be clarified. Undoubtedly, the investigation must continue.