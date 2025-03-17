Laura Madrueño Reveals Terelu Campos's Health Status in Honduras: 'She's Very...'

During the latest broadcast of Survivors 2025, Laura Madrueño has raised all alarms by revealing the current health status of Terelu Campos in the Cayos Cochinos. "She is very tired, her legs are shaking," the presenter assured all the viewers.

This Sunday, March 16, the reality show returned to Telecinco with the second gala of Connection Honduras. A program marked by the arrival of Carmen Alcayde to the Cayos Cochinos as an official contestant.

But, without a doubt, one of the moments that has attracted the most attention was the one starring Terelu Campos. Despite not being obliged by her condition as a ghost of the future, the television collaborator decided to participate in the day's reward game.

However, nothing went as she expected. So much so that she even had to be attended by the program's doctors. News that Laura Madrueño was forced to share live: "Terelu can't go on, she is very tired."

Laura Madrueño Reveals the Reason Why Terelu Campos Was Attended by the Doctors

This Sunday, Laura Madrueño inaugurated The League of the Gods, a series of games in which the contestants measured their strength to win important rewards.

On this occasion, the inhabitants of Playa Calma and Playa Furia had to face three elimination challenges. It was during the first of these tests that the medical team had to urgently attend to Terelu Campos.

The first to compete in the first reward game, called The Path of Hermes, were the contestants of Playa Calma. In it, the survivors had to make a journey over two cubes without falling at any time to get a flag.

Then, they had to make the same journey back as quickly as possible. Finally, it was Álex who claimed victory and qualified directly for the final test.

Once she saw her teammates, Terelu Campos was encouraged to participate alongside the inhabitants of Playa Furia, and Laura Madrueño herself communicated this.

"Terelu is here with them and is going to try the game. As a ghost of the future, she wouldn't have to play, but she is going to try as a great survivor," assured the television presenter.

However, seconds after starting the challenge, all alarms went off around Terelu Campos. Although she initially placed her cubes slowly, she did not manage to complete it successfully: "I can't... I've given it my all, but I can't."

Nevertheless, the most critical moment was when Laura Madrueño assured that the contestant had to be attended by the doctors of this well-known reality show:

"Terelu can't go on, she is very tired, her legs are shaking. Now she is going to drink some isotonic. The medical team is with her, as she is a little dizzy."

After being attended to, it was the panelist herself who wanted to reassure her family. "Everyone should calm down, the doctor treated me because the team here is great," she assured firmly.