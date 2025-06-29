Princess Leonor has been at the center of an event that marks a turning point for the Spanish royal family. Over the past weekend, she visited Ceuta aboard the frigate Blas de Lezo as part of her military training. This action, although planned with great care to avoid controversy, has sparked a strong reaction from Moroccan media.

The royal household organized the visit with complete discretion, carefully considering every detail to avoid diplomatic tensions. However, media linked to Mohamed VI's regime have harshly criticized the Princess's presence in the autonomous city. The outlet Kawalisrif has pointed out that Leonor traveled on a military vessel, which for them symbolizes a show of force by Spain.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

This outlet stated that "Madrid writes its memoirs to Rabat with military ink, even if they're adorned with a princely smile." Moroccan media have recalled that the Spanish throne doesn't forget its former colonies, sending a clear message about the historical claim Morocco keeps. In addition, they have accused Spain of ignoring the history and geography that support their claims over Ceuta and Melilla.

Princess Leonor's visit to Ceuta sparks controversy against the Spanish royal family

Moroccan media have described Ceuta and Melilla as "occupied cities" by Spain. They consider Princess Leonor's visit a provocation and a symbolic act that reaffirms Spanish sovereignty. According to these newspapers, this action will be remembered as a new chapter in the political tension between both countries.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

Meanwhile, the digital outlet Bladna24 has noted that the visit, although unofficial, has a deep political and historical significance for Morocco. They have highlighted that Moroccans living in Ceuta and Melilla experience a silent tension between Madrid and Rabat. For them, Leonor's visit won't go unnoticed in Moroccan political circles.

The royal family and Princess Leonor strengthen their commitment to Spain

In response to these criticisms, the reaction in Ceuta has been completely different. The autonomous city has shown a strong sense of Spanish identity and has welcomed the Princess with joy and pride. This popular support reflects firm backing for Spanish sovereignty and rejects any attempt to question it.

| Europapress

Ultimately, Princess Leonor's visit to Ceuta marks a turning point in the Spanish royal family's policy. Spain has made it clear that they won't give up the defense of their territories or their national identity. The message is clear: there's no turning back in asserting sovereignty over Ceuta and Melilla, despite external criticism and pressure.