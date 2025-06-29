Asraf Beno breaks his silence and confesses what happened with Isa Pantoja's son

Asraf Beno has broken his silence to share what has happened with the child he has had with Isa Pantoja. After the birth of their first baby together, the model has admitted that both he and Isa are very tired, but deeply happy. His first public words make it clear that this new stage has completely changed their lives.

On June 22, Isa gave birth in a hospital in Cádiz, a moment that Asraf has described as the happiest of his life. From that moment, the couple began to experience a unique journey, full of emotions and challenges. Asraf shared on his social media their immense joy and the love he feels for Cairo, their newborn son.

In his first statements, Asraf explained that taking care of a newborn is proving to be an exhausting but wonderful adventure. Amid laughter and accumulated sleepiness, he commented: "We're very tired, but so happy." The couple are learning to deal with sleepless nights and constant diaper changes, which has completely disrupted their daily routine.

New family stage: this is how Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno are experiencing the arrival of their son

Isa Pantoja has also shown her gratitude to everyone who has sent them messages of support. Through her social media, she admitted that she can't reply to everyone, but that her heart is full. Despite the fatigue that comes with motherhood, Isa is enjoying one of the sweetest moments of her life.

Although the tiredness is evident, Asraf and Isa are fully enjoying this new family stage. Cairo's arrival has created a beautiful bubble of love alongside Alberto, Isa's older son. Both parents don't hide the happiness they feel and face the challenges of parenthood with excitement.

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno face with excitement the greatest adventure of their lives after becoming parents

One of the topics that has attracted the most attention is the name chosen for the baby: Cairo. Although Isa wanted it to start with the letter "A," they ultimately chose a name with cultural and personal meaning. The couple visited Egypt in 2022 and that trip inspired the choice, since Cairo holds a special meaning for them.

Asraf also explained that they liked the name because it has an international sound and a deep meaning. In Arabic, Cairo is associated with "the strong" or "the victorious," attributes they wish for their son. In addition, they want the name to be easy to pronounce in several languages, which reflects their intention to give him a global identity.

With Cairo's arrival, Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have started a completely new stage as a family. This baby, the first they have together, has further strengthened their relationship and filled their home with excitement, learning, and love. Although the path of parenthood isn't free of challenges, the couple are facing it with a dedication and happiness that is reflected in every word and gesture.