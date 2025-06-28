Terelu Campos confesses what she experienced with Montoya on 'Supervivientes': 'He hurt me'

In the desired final debate of Supervivientes, Terelu Campos has revealed an unexpected episode that has marked her experience on the show. The collaborator, visibly moved, has confessed that one of the hardest moments she has recently experienced had her colleague Montoya as the main character. According to her words, a simple phrase was enough to leave her completely unsettled and emotionally hurt.

Carlos Sobera, host of the gala, wanted to know Terelu's opinion about Montoya before knowing that he wouldn't attend the set. It was then, with a calm and disappointed tone, that she decided to share what happened behind the scenes. "He hurt me because I approached him and he said: 'You disappointed me,'" she explained, making it clear that those words were still echoing in her mind.

| Mediaset

The collaborator has admitted that she didn't expect that judgment from her colleague, especially after everything they had shared in the reality show. "I didn't understand why he said that, because during last Thursday's gala I didn't do anything bad to him at all," she commented. She assures that she didn't have any negative gesture toward him, and that she wouldn't even have acted that way with someone she cares about.

From affection to disappointment: the phrase from Montoya that has left Terelu Campos stunned

Terelu has made it clear that her affection for Montoya was sincere, which makes the situation even more painful. "I have to admit that phrase stunned me," she confessed honestly. Her words have shown a woman who is affected, who doesn't seek conflict, but does need understanding and answers.

| Telecinco

The moment was so impactful that it provoked immediate reactions on the set. Borja, also present on the show, tried to ease the tension by pointing out that Montoya might be overwhelmed by everything he has experienced. "I wrote to him on Thursday and he didn't reply, but I don't hold it against him, because I know what he's like," he said, trying to justify his behavior.

The painful mark that Montoya has left on Terelu Campos

Borja's comment paved the way for an even more emotional defense from Carmen Alcayde, who didn't hesitate to stand up for Montoya. In the middle of the debate, she was accused by Pelayo of being "Montoya's spokesperson," to which she replied: "Do you want all of us to attack him?" Her intervention left the atmosphere filled with emotions and unanswered questions.

With this confession, Terelu has provided a human and vulnerable perspective on what often remains hidden behind the cameras. The emotional tension, expectations, and disappointments among colleagues are part of the price many contestants pay after leaving the island. The reunion with reality isn't always easy and, at times, the wounds are deeper than they seem.