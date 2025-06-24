U-turn for Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno: they've just made a very tough decision

Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have publicly communicated their stance regarding the management of their newborn son Cairo's media exposure. On June 22, the couple welcomed their first child together, a moment filled with happiness and excitement for both. However, along with this joy, they have made a firm decision about the little one's privacy that has surprised many.

The couple have shared on their social media a carousel of images taken at the hospital shortly after the birth. In them, they appear happy with Cairo, although the baby's face is covered with a green heart, which clearly shows their intention to protect his privacy. In addition, they accompanied the photographs with a message full of tenderness, in which they express the immense love they feel for their son and for their other older son.

This decision is not improvised, since Isa Pantoja had already expressed her intention not to show her baby's face during the pregnancy. Last November, when she announced her pregnancy, she was reluctant to do an exclusive and made it clear that she considered a baby's face to be something very intimate and personal. At that time, she already hinted that she would prefer to keep Cairo away from the media spotlight, despite the interest her life generates.

Joint decision of Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno about their son's public exposure

It should be noted that this way of protecting her children's image is not new for Isa. Her older son, Alberto, has never been publicly shown in his face, and she has kept a firm line to safeguard his privacy. The decision to repeat this policy with Cairo reflects a serious and conscious commitment by the couple to protect their children from media pressure.

The message shared on social media has received great support from followers and well-known figures, who have celebrated both the birth and the couple's stance. Among the most touching comments is that of her cousin Anabel Pantoja, who sent a loving message, showing family support in a context that hasn't always been easy. This gesture reflects the most human side behind fame.

A new stage for Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno: protecting their son above all else

In addition, this change of strategy shows a shift in how Isa and Asraf want to handle their private life. After years in the public eye, they've decided that the priority is the protection of their family, keeping them away from the media whirlwind that is usual in similar cases. This decision may set a precedent in the way the children of public figures are presented to society.

Ultimately, Isa Pantoja and Asraf Beno have made it clear that, despite the expectation surrounding their family, Cairo's privacy is a non-negotiable value. With this choice, they are opting for a balance between sharing their happiness and protecting the privacy of the youngest, sending a strong message about the importance of preserving normalcy in a world where fame can be a double-edged sword.