Sadness for the royal family: it's proven that what's happening with King Juan Carlos is 100% true

King Juan Carlos I has recently left Spain after a brief stay in Sanxenxo, Galicia. For almost a week, the emeritus monarch enjoyed his great passion: sailing. However, this farewell was marked by a clear worsening of his mobility problems.

During those days, Don Juan Carlos received a visit from his sister, Infanta Margarita, his brother-in-law Carlos Zurita, and his nieces and nephews María and Alfonso. They traveled specifically to spend time with him. However, the absence of Infanta Elena, his daughter, was one of the saddest notes of the reunion.

The images captured on his last day in Sanxenxo showed that his physical problems have intensified. Instead of sailing on his usual boat "El Bribón," he chose a smaller motorboat, Cristina. In addition, he needed the help of two people to go down the stairs and even had to stop halfway to recover.

The royal family under pressure: King Juan Carlos faces criticism and difficulties in his final stage

At 87 years old, the monarch has been undergoing several medical treatments with the intention of improving his health and keeping his independence as much as possible. However, the ailments typical of his age have gradually undermined his physical strength, and each passing year the discomforts seem to become more prominent. This reality contrasts with the image of vitality he always showed during his reign, which has caused shock among those who have seen him recently.

But physical problems are not the only things clouding the final stage of his life. Juan Carlos I has been at the center of various controversies that have affected his reputation. Among them, the complaint he filed against regional president Miguel Ángel Revilla stands out, a legal action that has caused wide debate, since it was directed against a democratically elected leader.

In addition, the publication of Bárbara Rey's memoirs, titled Yo, Bárbara, has revealed intimate and previously unknown details about her forbidden relationship with Juan Carlos I. In them, the vedette describes the monarch as someone who prefers to avoid problems rather than face them directly, a revelation that has added a new layer of controversy to his figure. These events have heightened the sadness and complexity of his personal and public situation.

The royal family and King Juan Carlos face a chapter of farewells and challenges

Amid all this, the King seems determined to settle again in Europe, looking for a house in Portugal to return after years living in the United Arab Emirates. Although neither the Royal Household nor his inner circle have officially confirmed this intention, reports suggest that he wants to be closer to his country and family. However, for now his presence in Spain seems limited to occasional visits, given the current circumstances.

This stage, marked by visible physical problems and a questioned reputation, represents a complex chapter for the royal family and for Spanish society. Juan Carlos I, who for decades was a symbol of democratic transition, faces the twilight of his public life with delicate health and multiple controversies. Nostalgia and uncertainty accompany his current situation.