Divorce for King Felipe and Queen Letizia? An expert gives an answer that explains everything

The recent appearance of the kings of Spain at a concert in the heart of Plaza Mayor has sparked all kinds of interpretations. Just hours before the eleventh anniversary of their proclamation, Felipe and Letizia were seen at a musical event organized by the Royal Guard. Their warm, close, and relaxed demeanor has been analyzed by a body language expert, who has provided a revealing insight into the current state of their relationship.

The musical event included traditional pieces such as the chotis, pasodoble, and seguidillas, in a festive atmosphere filled with winks between both monarchs. Cameras captured very telling moments, such as Felipe hugging Letizia around the waist or her smiling while he sang La Banderita. These gestures appeared natural and spontaneous, which has drawn the attention of both the public and analysts.

Cristian Salomoni, an expert from the International Institute of Behavioral Analysis, has carefully studied the images from the event. According to him, Felipe and Letizia project a high degree of emotional connection, reinforced by years of working together and the peace of mind that comes from having set the course for their daughters' future. For the specialist, this is a moment of maturity in their relationship, where serenity, mutual enjoyment, and strength as a couple prevail.

Salomoni has explained that the physical gestures shared between Felipe and Letizia leave no room for doubt. The physical contact, shared smiles, and relaxed glances reflect comfort, intimacy, and respect. In addition, Letizia's playful and relaxed attitude as she watched her husband sing shows a complicity that's hard to fake in a public setting.

The analyst highlights that this harmony also extends to their interaction with the audience. The kings greeted people warmly, even joking about their height and sharing smiles with those around them. These small gestures break down the usual distance of protocol and bring the image of the Crown closer to the public, right at a time of institutional transformation.

In the expert's opinion, what is observed is not a distant couple or one in crisis, but two people who have overcome intense stages and who enjoy a new level of complicity. Felipe VI's role remains firm institutionally, but that doesn't mean he loses warmth or humanity. Meanwhile, Letizia brings a more emotional expressiveness, with open and spontaneous body language that easily connects with the public.

Far from fueling rumors of separation, this joint appearance reaffirms the stability of the royal marriage. The balance between Felipe's institutional role and Letizia's natural expressiveness is what, according to the expert, makes them work as a team. It's not just a marriage, but a carefully crafted public image that, in moments like this, appears surprisingly sincere.

Ultimately, apocalyptic interpretations about a possible divorce dissolve in the face of the evidence provided by their gestures. Plaza Mayor witnessed a couple who understand, support, and have fun with each other, even at an event with hundreds of alert eyes. A revealing scene that, beyond the symbolic, offers a clear reading: Felipe and Letizia are more united than ever.