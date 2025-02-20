U-turn Due to What Happened With Andrea and Joel After 'la Isla De Las Tentaciones'

Many are wondering how many of the couples who entered the eighth edition of La Isla de las Tentaciones are still together. It was precisely this week when the audience of Ni que fuéramos learned whether Andrea and Joel are maintaining their relationship. It was reporter Hugo Montiel who revealed that the nursing assistant and the personal trainer are still together today.

"Andrea and Joel are going together," Montiel revealed to the astonished gaze of Javier de Hoyos at the helm of the aforementioned Quickie channel show. The reporter then explained that, in addition, "they live together in an apartment in Sabadell and lead a couple's life."

The truth is that the news is even more surprising knowing that Joel fell into temptation with Nataly, an infidelity of which Andrea herself was a witness. Neither the audience nor the Catalan expected it. Proof of this is that the young woman suffered a severe anxiety attack that aired this Monday.

The True Situation of Andrea and Joel After La Isla de las Tentaciones

The young woman, aware of her boyfriend's infidelity, decided to get back at him by kissing Borja in the pool. "Since I've also seen that my partner has disrespected me, I'm not going to be crying and having a bad time. Now it's my turn to enjoy the experience," the participant acknowledged.

| Mediaset

Andrea later confessed at the bonfire that if she hadn't taken that step with Borja before, it was out of respect for Joel. However, upon seeing that he had been unfaithful, she let herself go with her tempter: "I felt it and I gave it to him. I didn't do it out of spite or because of anything I saw from Joel," she assured.

Andrea and Joel came to La Isla de las Tentaciones to test themselves as a couple. After three years of relationship, this challenge was supposedly meant to strengthen their love.

Against All Odds, Joel and Andrea Are Still a Couple

It is worth remembering that shortly after starting their romance, she decided to end the relationship because she considered him to be extremely dependent. A crisis that was nothing like the one they experienced during their stay in the Dominican Republic and that, at first, seemed insurmountable.

However, the current state of Joel and Andrea is the least expected. After learning the information provided in Ni que fuéramos, it is clear that the couple has overcome this second and significant hurdle. The couple has bought a house in the town of Sabadell, where they live a more than consolidated love.

| Mediaset

The information provided by the Quickie channel reporter coincides with the words that Kiko Matamoros said about the couple a few days ago. The commentator stated that the contestants of La Isla de las Tentaciones are "together and very much in love."