U-turn as It's Revealed What Princess Leonor Did During Her Trip to Chile

Princess Leonor arrived in Chile a few days ago on her next stop aboard Elcano. All eyes were on the heiress and the state she would be in after the latest reports. However, Leonor seems to be recovered after it came to light what she has done during her stay in the country: enjoying a beer.

After her arrival in Chile, Princess Leonor has taken advantage of her free time to explore some of the most emblematic spots in Punta Arenas. Accompanied by several companions from her journey, she visited Café Pub Colonial, a popular place among locals and tourists. During her visit, she enjoyed a beer, something unusual for the young heiress, who showed a more relaxed and approachable side.

Latest News on Princess Leonor in Chile

Princess Leonor has arrived in Chile as part of her military training at the Naval War Academy. Elcano arrived at the port last Tuesday, March 18, and will remain in the Chilean Patagonia until the 23rd.

Her arrival caused great anticipation, as it allowed people to learn about her health status after the latest reports. The heiress seems to be much better and has been seen enjoying the surroundings and leisure activities. However, what has been discovered about Leonor that takes a drastic turn is that she has been caught enjoying a beer.

During her free time, the princess has taken the opportunity to explore the city of Punta Arenas, a place known for its colorful and bohemian atmosphere. Leonor was seen in a well-known pub in the area wearing winter attire suitable for the low temperatures in which Chile is currently.

The striking thing about the scene is that Felipe's daughter was holding a mug of beer ready to enjoy it with her companions. It is the first time Princess Leonor has been seen with a drink of this kind in her hand. However, it is something normal for young people her age and confirms that the princess behaves like such with the rest of her companions.

Princess Leonor Enjoys Her Free Time

Despite her busy schedule, Princess Leonor has also enjoyed free time to relax. After fulfilling her official duties, the heiress has had the chance to get to know the culture and traditions of Punta Arenas up close.

This way, she has visited the Museum of Fine Arts, where she has been able to appreciate Chilean art, and has tasted the local cuisine. These moments of leisure allow her to connect more personally with her surroundings and companions, while feeling like one of the group.

It should be remembered that Leonor's arrival in Chile was brought forward. Initially, they were expected to arrive yesterday, Thursday, but bad weather made them change plans and dock on Tuesday. The Princess of Asturias has taken advantage of this setback to enjoy the surroundings of the southern city a few days earlier.

During her outing to Punta Arenas, the princess also showed herself as a young woman with interests similar to the rest. Showing that, despite her position, she leads a relatively normal life. Enjoying a beer with her companions in a local pub is a good proof of that.

It won't be until Sunday, March 23, when Elcano with Leonor on board sets sail again toward Valparaíso. Therefore, the princess still has several days ahead that will allow her to explore the city more and enjoy leisure time.