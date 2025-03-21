Surprise with Isak Andic's Will: This Is What Jonathan Andic Has Inherited from Mango

The family of Isak Andic, the founder of Mango, already knows how the entrepreneur's assets will be distributed after his passing in December. Despite the accident that occurred while he was walking through the Montserrat massif, Andic's inheritance has been managed in an orderly manner, as stipulated in his will. The details of the distribution of the family fortune were known to his children just over a month ago, although a low profile has been maintained regarding the matter.

The distribution of the inheritance, which includes most of the assets related to the company, has surprised with its clarity. The company Mango, valued at about 4 billion euros, has been the center of the inheritance division. In addition to the company, Jonathan Andic takes charge of other valuable assets, including properties and a top-level yacht.

The Business Inheritance and Its Distribution

Isak Andic made it very clear how he wanted Mango's shares to be distributed among his three children: Jonathan, Sarah, and Judith. Each of them inherited 31.66% of Mango, meaning that 95% of the company remains in the hands of the three siblings. The remaining 5% was given during his lifetime to Toni Ruiz, who has remained at the helm of the company as CEO and now president.

This distribution not only ensures the continuity of the business but also reinforces Jonathan Andic's role as a key figure in the company. Despite the great fortune left by his father, Jonathan is the only one of the three siblings who remains directly involved in the management of the company. In addition to his position in the Mango Man division, he is also a member of the management committee and the board of directors, which gives him great influence in the brand.

Other Aspects of the Inheritance and Isak Andic's Personal Life

Although the business inheritance was the most relevant aspect of the will, there were also other personal legacies that have drawn attention. Sources close to the family have indicated that Isak Andic left some assets in favor of Estefanía Knuth, his last partner. However, the details of these legacies remain a mystery.

The assets outside of Mango are also significant. Through the holding Punta Na, Jonathan has inherited real estate, financial assets, and the yacht Nirvana Formentera. This is part of the fortune of approximately 8 billion euros that Isak Andic left after his death, consolidating the Andic family as one of the most influential in the Spanish business world.

Despite the magnitude of the inheritance, Jonathan has maintained a low profile regarding public life. He did not participate in the tributes to his father or in the awarding of the Gold Medal of the Generalitat. This discreet behavior contrasts with the presence of other family members and the role that Toni Ruiz plays in Mango's current affairs.