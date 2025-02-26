U-turn With the Decision Laura Madrueño and Her Husband, Álvaro Puerto, Have Made

Laura Madrueño is on the cover of a well-known magazine today, which addresses the latest news about her marriage to Álvaro Puerto. Laura has made the decision to take her personal belongings to her mother's house, sparking rumors. This step by Madrueño takes a turn in her marriage, with whom she married just three years ago.

Some media are already talking about a crisis in her marriage and the truth is that this move by Laura has set off alarms. This latest news comes just days before the new edition of Supervivientes premieres. In fact, they explain that Madrueño settled in her parents' house in the Chamberí neighborhood before heading to Honduras.

| Mediaset

Laura Madrueño and Álvaro Puerto Make an Unexpected Decision in Their Marriage

Laura Madrueño is already in Honduras finalizing the details for the premiere of the new edition of Supervivientes. Telecinco's star reality show will land on March 6 and everything is ready for the big premiere. However, Madrueño's presence in the reality show will be overshadowed by the latest news about her marriage to Álvaro Puerto.

Since their wedding in 2022, the couple has shared happy and memorable moments. However, today, the magazine Diez Minutos talks about an alleged marital crisis. A rumor that sets off alarms after the decision the couple has made: for Madrueño to move into her mother's house.

The mentioned magazine features exclusive images of Laura carrying her personal belongings to the family home. Loaded with numerous bags, it is her mother who comes out to help her bring all her belongings into the home they have in the Chamberí neighborhood. This move has been interpreted as a sign that the relationship is in trouble.

This latest action intertwines with the trip she made to San Sebastián a few days ago. On that getaway, she was joined by her parents, but not Álvaro. He also did not pick her up at the airport when the presenter returned from a work trip to Bilbao; instead, it was Laura's parents who did.

Laura Madrueño Distances Herself from Álvaro Puerto

Although they are a couple admired for their love of travel and outdoor life, the problems seem to have affected their relationship. According to the mentioned magazine, close sources assure that the couple has been dealing with problems in their marriage for months.

These differences would have been the trigger for a crisis that has led Laura and Álvaro to make the decision to separate for a while. They say that Madrueño settled in her parents' house before heading to Honduras. So she would have already been away from her husband for some time.

| Mediaset

Now that distance has increased with the presenter's departure to Honduras to lead Supervivientes for another year. She will be there for several months until the reality show concludes. Perhaps this time away from Álvaro will help her reconsider the situation.

Despite the rumors, Laura has maintained a professional attitude in her work, showing herself excited and prepared for the adventure. At no time has she hinted that she would be affected by her personal situation. In fact, she faces this new edition with the same enthusiasm and commitment as when she started three years ago.

Although the presenter continues with her professional career, her private life has been affected. Laura confessed that Álvaro is handling "regularly" being away from her for so long, which would have been a handicap in their relationship. Be that as it may, it will not be until her return from Honduras when all doubts about their relationship are cleared up.