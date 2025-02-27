Confirmed the Big News About David Flores, Son of Rocío Carrasco: 'he's Very...'

Just a week ago, a ruling came to light that favored Antonio David Flores in a case initiated by Rocío Carrasco in 2015. She accused the former civil guard of having simulated economic insolvency, but now the court has finally ruled in favor of Flores as they did not find sufficient evidence to convict him. The reaction of David Flores, son of Antonio David and Rocío, is striking as he "is very happy because his father won't have to go to jail," explained Saúl Ortiz.

The journalist assures that this situation of uncertainty caused the young man some unease. Now, after learning of the Justice's decision, David can finally breathe easy knowing that his father won't have to go to prison.

The younger son of Rocío Carrasco, estranged from his mother for years, feared that his father, his main support along with his older sister, would have to remain behind bars.

David Flores Doesn't Hide His Happiness After Learning of the Ruling That Acquits His Father

A few months ago it was reported that David Flores had considered withdrawing the lawsuit against his mother for non-payment of child support. The young man was willing to take this step in exchange for his mother, in turn, withdrawing the lawsuits filed against Antonio David.

However, Rocío Carrasco dismissed this offer. It was then revealed that the reason for this attempted "exchange" was due to David Flores's fear of the possibility that his father would end up in jail.

Now, once the acquittal for his father is known, the young man appears relieved and calm. As of today, the relationship between David and his mother is nonexistent since the young man decided to live with his father.

For Rocío Flores's brother, the figure of his mother was replaced for years by Olga Moreno, who was married to Antonio David. Despite their sentimental breakup, David and Olga continue to have a very close bond. Although the young man now lives with his father, he remains in contact with the ex of the former civil guard.

Rocío Carrasco and Antonio David Remain Silent After Learning of the Judicial Ruling

Regarding the judicial resolution that was released last week, none of the affected parties have wanted to speak publicly so far. Rocío and Antonio David have been away from the spotlight for some time and for now, it doesn't seem like they will reveal their stance on the mentioned outcome.

Who did give their point of view is the lawyer of Rocío Jurado's daughter by stating that they will appeal other rulings that have not been favorable for their client. As for the most recent one, sources close to Rocío have revealed that "she is very upset by the ruling."

It doesn't make sense to her what happened and she has instructed her lawyer to appeal and "go as far as necessary." Apparently, Fidel Albiac's wife maintains that the reason is on her side and that the ruling is "totally unfair."