Maximum Surprise After Can Yaman's Decision: There Are Still People Who Can't Believe It

Can Yaman has made a radical shift in his relationship with social media, surprising his followers with a decision that few expected. After months of complete silence and the deletion of his previous posts, the actor has returned to Instagram with a new profile. This change has caused great anticipation among his fans, who have celebrated his return with enthusiasm and welcome messages.

For more than six months, Can Yaman was completely focused on his work in Budapest, where he was preparing to play the lead role in the series El Turco. His commitment to this project was total, undergoing intense physical training, learning sword fighting techniques, and perfecting his horseback riding skills. Additionally, the challenge of acting in English added an extra level of difficulty to his work.

| Atresmedia

This project not only represented a professional challenge for Can Yaman. It also led him to share the screen with Italian actress and model Greta Ferro. Known for her work in the series Made in Italy, Ferro has become the co-star of the new Turkish production that promises to be a success. The chemistry between both actors on screen has sparked great curiosity among the series' followers, who are expecting a story full of action.

Can Yaman Resumes His Public Life

Can Yaman's return to social media has been unexpected, especially because he has always been an actor reserved with his private life. On his new Instagram account, which already has more than 76,000 followers, he has shared several posts, showing a more approachable side. The first image with which he inaugurated his profile shows him in a London park, wearing sunglasses, a trench coat, and an elegant gray suit with a patterned jersey.

| Atresmedia

Despite his return to social media, Can Yaman has not offered any explanation about the reasons that led him to stay away from them for so long. This prolonged absence had caused much speculation, as the actor used to be quite active and frequently shared moments of his life. However, with this new account, he seems to have decided to give a new approach to his relationship with his followers and his digital presence.

Can Yaman's fans have received this change with great excitement, expressing their joy in the comments of his posts. From different places around the world and in various languages, they have welcomed him and celebrated his return with messages full of affection. This unexpected turn has made it clear that the actor remains one of the most influential figures in the international television scene.