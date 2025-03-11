Logo e-notícies EN
Miguel Ángel Nicolás with Gloria Camila.
180º turn thanks to what Miguel Ángel Nicolás has revealed about Gloria Camila | Camara Telecinco, Europapress, en.e-noticies.cat
PEOPLE

U-turn Thanks to What Miguel Ángel Nicolás Has Revealed About Gloria Camila

Miguel Ángel Nicolás has turned Gloria Camila's life around 180º thanks to what he has revealed on 'TardeAR'

by

Cristo Fernández

The program TardeAR has completely changed the version that Gloria Camila has defended in recent weeks. Recently, the television show announced that José Ortega Cano's daughter had a new boyfriend. Although Gloria Camila disagreed with the program's information, now Miguel Ángel Nicolás has provided new information.

Gloria Camila flatly denied this information. She did so by contacting the program directly and assuring that there was no one special in her life. This caught the attention of all the program's collaborators, especially Miguel Ángel Nicolás.

A television show with several hosts sitting on a colorful set, with a large image of a woman and the text
In "TardeAR" they provide the latest update on Gloria Camila | Telecinco

Now, Miguel Ángel Nicolás has uncovered a truth that has left everyone in shock. He has exclusively shown the cover of the magazine Diez Minutos.

Miguel Ángel Nicolás Gives a U-turn to Gloria Camila's Life Thanks to His Exclusive

In the image, Gloria Camila appears with her new guy, Álvaro García. They both appear very close, and most shockingly, they kiss without hiding. This evidence completely contradicts the young woman's statements.

The program's collaborator has provided precise details of the exclusive. "They were at a piano bar in downtown Madrid with two friends and exuded complicity," revealed Miguel Ángel Nicolás. But that wasn't all.

A gossip magazine displays headlines about celebrities, while a man on a television show seems to comment on the content.
Miguel Ángel Nicolás provides all the details of the meeting between Gloria Camila and her boyfriend | Telecinco

"Then they went to eat hamburgers and the four of them went to Gloria Camila's house," he added. Furthermore, he specified that it all happened last Thursday.

It seems that Gloria Camila has found love again, although she refuses to comment on it publicly, she has been caught by the magazine. Images that will greatly surprise Gloria Camila.

Miguel Ángel Nicolás Gives All the Details of Gloria Camila's New Love Live

These statements have given a U-turn to Gloria Camila's situation. Until a few days ago, she insisted that she didn't have a partner. Now, the images and testimonies say otherwise.

In a television show, a magazine with headlines about celebrities is shown, highlighting an exclusive story about Gloria Camila and her new boyfriend, while two hosts discuss the content.
Gloria Camila has been caught with her new boyfriend | Telecinco

The news has caused a great stir on social media. Many followers have criticized the young woman's attitude, while others have defended her right to privacy.

With this new information, TardeAR has dismantled Gloria Camila's narrative. Miguel Ángel Nicolás has made it clear that the evidence is on the table: Álvaro García has entered the scene, and everything indicates that it is not a simple friendship. Now, the big question is: Will Gloria Camila respond to this new evidence or remain silent?

