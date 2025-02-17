U-turn With What Andrea Has Said About Borja on 'the Island of Temptations'

Today's episode of La Isla de las Tentaciones began with a big surprise. The images of Andrea and Borja kissing in the pool have caused the alarm in the boys' villa to go off nonstop. Meanwhile, her partner Joel was lying in bed, unaware of what was happening.

Andrea has been one of the protagonists who has had the hardest time in this edition. Seeing her partner kiss someone else has devastated her. However, it seems that now she has decided to take the definitive step and embark on the adventure after nine episodes.

"I'm finally okay now," Andrea confessed on the show. "I'm being 100% myself. Since I've seen that my partner has disrespected me, now I can live the experience," she added.

Andrea Gives Her Contest a Turn After Her Kiss With Borja

Andrea also explained her reasons. "I didn't do it out of spite. With him, I have that feeling and I've fallen into temptation," she said, referring to Borja.

Meanwhile, Joel has appeared very downcast. He admitted that when the alarm went off, he thought the worst.

The uncertainty about what happened has visibly affected him. He has spent the entire day reflecting on their relationship and what might happen in the future.

Andrea, on the other hand, has wanted to show that she is willing to get to know Borja. They have hugged and spent time together, making it clear that she has changed her attitude on the show. They have shared intimate moments, talked about their lives, and appeared comfortable with each other.

Andrea Is Willing to Get to Know Borja

The turn has been radical. From crying and suffering over what Joel was doing, she has moved on in her experience. Andrea has confessed that she is willing to focus on Borja and stop worrying about what her partner is doing in the other villa.

With this decision, Andrea has made a U-turn in the show. What started as a drama for her has now become an opportunity to live the experience to the fullest.

Her story in La Isla de las Tentaciones has completely changed. Now, the audience is eager to see what will happen in the upcoming episodes. Will Andrea continue with Borja? Or will there be a new unexpected twist?