Mario Vaquerizo and Alaska Confirm Their Best News: 'how Nice to Return To…'

Mario Vaquerizo has once again surprised his followers with great news. Through his social media, the singer wanted to share the latest about his life and musical future. He did so with an image on Instagram where he appears with his group, Nancys Rubias, and his inseparable Alaska and where he wrote: "How great to be back to the old ways".

In the photograph, Mario wrote a clear message: "Nancys Rubias plotting very interesting things under the supervision of the favorite groupie Alaska. How great to be back to the old ways".

With these words, he confirmed what his fans were waiting for. Nancys Rubias are ready to return to the stage in 2025.

Mario Vaquerizo, Husband of Alaska, Confirms His Latest Update

After months of uncertainty following his accident, Mario Vaquerizo wanted to make it clear that his recovery is progressing. He did so with another message on social media.

In a second image, the artist wrote: "It's been four months since I started the week with a hair flip. But we're still on the path, alive and kicking. We'll return to good habits".

| @mariovaquerizooficial, Instagram

These words have been received with enthusiasm by his followers. In recent months, Mario had to slow down his musical activity due to a neck injury.

His accident, which occurred four months ago, forced him to take a break from his schedule. But now, the singer makes it clear that he is getting better and that very soon he will be able to fully commit to the stage again.

Alaska Is the Fundamental Pillar for Mario Vaquerizo in His Recovery

Alaska, as always, has been by his side in this process. The singer has been his unconditional support and now celebrates with him this long-awaited return. Meanwhile, Nancys Rubias are already prepared for what's coming, the band is finalizing the details for what promises to be a year full of concerts.

| Europa Press

The group's followers have quickly reacted to the news. In the comments of their posts, messages of encouragement and happiness have multiplied. Many have highlighted their eagerness to see them live again and have celebrated Mario's recovery.

With this announcement, it is clear that 2025 will be a very special year for Mario Vaquerizo, Alaska, and Nancys Rubias. Their return to the stage is getting closer and their fans are already counting the days to enjoy their energy and unmistakable style again. How great to be back to the old ways!