Alexia Rivas Breaks Her Silence and Reveals Her True Situation at Telecinco: 'i Have…'

Alexia Rivas, a collaborator at Telecinco, has decided to speak clearly about her situation at the network. She has done so through her social media, where she has answered her followers' questions without filters. The journalist used the question tool on Instagram to clarify the rumors and confess that: "I have many things to do on television."

One of her followers wanted to know if she had considered stepping away from the media for a while to explore other opportunities.

Alexia's response was emphatic: "No, I think I have a lot to do. Inform about many things, convey, entertain... if one day it didn't make me happy, I would step aside, but that's not the case." With this statement, she makes it clear that her vocation remains intact and that her commitment to television is firm.

Alexia Rivas Doesn't Hold Back and Reveals Her True Situation Within Telecinco

However, the journalist also confessed that she has other projects in mind. "Which doesn't take away from my desire to fully engage in other projects, like social media," Alexia Rivas confessed.

"It's one of my goals this year: to create quality content and be closer to you," she explained. Alexia thus demonstrates her interest in diversifying her career and exploring new ways of communicating with her audience.

Another direct question she received was about the possibility of working on other networks. "Wouldn't you like to open up to working on other networks that are freer and bolder than Telecinco?" a follower asked her.

Alexia's response left no room for doubt. "I am absolutely free and I am 100% myself. I am very happy at Mediaset and I hope it stays that way for a very long time," she asserted firmly.

Alexia Rivas Confirms She Wants to Continue Working for Telecinco

With these statements, Alexia Rivas makes it clear that she feels completely comfortable at Telecinco and has no plans to change course. Her message conveys security and happiness with her current situation.

Social media have become a key channel for celebrities who wish to communicate directly with their audience. Alexia has taken advantage of this opportunity to clarify any speculation and reaffirm her position. Her followers have enthusiastically received her responses, showing their support for the collaborator.

This way, Alexia Rivas puts an end to any rumors and makes it clear that her place remains on television. Not only does she rule out stepping away from the media, but she also reaffirms her commitment to her career and her presence on social media. A strong statement that leaves no room for doubt.