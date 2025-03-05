U-turn After Yola Berrocal's Confession About Luis Figo: 'it's Communicated'

After the commotion caused around Claudia Bavel's latest television appearance, Yola Berrocal has taken a new step forward. The representative has made a U-turn by revealing the final decision made by Luis Figo: "There is no lawsuit[...]it has already been communicated."

On February 28, this well-known actress and adult content creator returned to the set of ¡De Viernes!. But this time, she did so to talk about the risqué conversations she had with the footballer Joaquín Sánchez.

However, the most talked-about part of the night was the statements made by Yola Berrocal's client about Luis Figo. According to her account, the Portuguese tried to flirt with her at one of the parties she attended with Iker Casillas.

As expected, Claudia Bavel's words did not sit well with the athlete. So much so that he didn't think twice about threatening the influencer through social media:

"But what is this trash about? They should wash their mouth before referring to me! I will take legal action in response to this defamatory information." A warning that prompted Yola Berrocal's immediate reaction.

Bavel's manager issued a statement in which the influencer retracted her statements, offering a public apology to Luis Figo. Additionally, she denied any kind of insinuation, despite having claimed otherwise 48 hours earlier on ¡De Viernes!.

Now, Yola Berrocal has reappeared in front of Europa Press's cameras and has revealed the current status of this controversy. A moment in which she exposed the decision the footballer has made with her client.

Yola Berrocal Makes a U-turn in the Claudia Bavel and Luis Figo Controversy

This Tuesday, March 4, a team from the aforementioned news agency had the opportunity to speak for a few minutes with Yola Berrocal. A moment they took advantage of to ask her about all the latest developments related to Claudia Bavel and Luis Figo.

With a big smile on her face and visibly calmer, the representative assured that, finally, the athlete is not going to take legal action against the influencer.

"No, no, there is no lawsuit. We have already issued a statement, it has already been communicated, eh," Yola Berrocal assured, putting an end to this notorious scandal. Additionally, she had no qualms about sharing how her client is currently doing: "Very well, calm."

Both Claudia Bavel and her manager are convinced that their statement apologizing has been enough to calm Luis Figo's spirits. Proof of this is that, hours after retracting on social media, the footballer shared their statements on his own profiles.