No One Expected What Lydia Lozano Has Uncovered About Terelu Campos's Past

Lydia Lozano spent several minutes last Tuesday during her segment as a collaborator on Ni que fuéramos talking about Terelu Campos. The journalist, who recently published a book in which she referenced María Teresa Campos's daughter, was more candid than ever. Lozano admitted that it is now that she is verbalizing "everything she had detested for years" about Carmen Borrego's sister.

"I saw that Terelu completely ignored me," the Madrilenian began reflecting aloud. "I was like a zero to the left," she added about the collaborator of ¡De Viernes!. These were some of the most sincere words that psychologist Ana Sierra listened to alertly.

"Then," Lydia continued, "since I saw that she wasn't loyal, everything I had detested for years came out of me and I've verbalized it." Shortly after, she posed a question to the expert: "Do I have a problem, is it an obsession?" Lozano wanted to know.

Lydia Lozano Has Revealed What Really Happens with Terelu Campos

Then the psychologist clarified to the collaborator that it doesn't have to be something pathological. "You have a wound that was made in the past and now it's not closed," explained the author of Felices por la vida. According to her, Lydia is reopening a wound because it hasn't been solved.

Then María Patiño, presenter of Ni que fuéramos, wanted to know more and insisted that the psychologist categorize what happens to Lydia with Terelu Campos. It was at that moment that Ana Sierra explained that Lozano might have the "Snow White's Stepmother Syndrome." A disorder that implies she lives in rivalry with another person whom she considers to be in an inferior position.

| RTVE

Belén Esteban, meanwhile, wanted to know if there was a solution to what happens to her program colleague. At that moment, the expert made it clear that the first step is to recognize what is bothering her about the other person.

Lydia admitted that it hurt her that Terelu didn't want to be part of Ni que fuéramos and that she went to the competition for money. A fact that served the panelist to definitively define who had been her colleague for years on Sálvame.

Finally, the psychologist invited to the Canal Quickie program recommended that Lydia undergo therapy. Specifically, she advised her to undergo "systematic desensitization," which involves associating relaxation techniques with images of Terelu.

Lydia Lozano Is Still Hurt by the Reason Terelu Didn't Want to Be Part of Ni que fuéramos

It should be remembered that a few days ago, María Teresa Campos's daughter publicly assured that she had never messed with any colleague. "I never mess with anyone. Never in my life have I messed with any colleague, and they know it," the panelist hinted.

Statements after which Lydia Lozano didn't take long to react. "You know you're lying," the Madrilenian asserted before admitting: "it's obvious that I'm angry. Don't call me a liar, many people know I'm telling the truth," she insisted.

| Mediaset

Words that demonstrate that the wound the psychologist mentioned is far from closing. Lydia Lozano doesn't forgive what she considers a betrayal by someone who was her colleague for many years.