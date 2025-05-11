180º turn after María Patiño's shocking exclusive about Isa Pantoja's past

María Patiño finally debuted last Tuesday as one of the hosts of La Familia de la Tele. The veteran journalist was joined by, among others, Isa Pantoja on the set of the aforementioned La 1 show. It was an occasion that the Galician took advantage of to reveal that at one time Isabel Pantoja's daughter used Chelo García-Cortés to avoid a scolding from her mother.

Patiño explained that Isa, as a teenager, pointed to Pantoja's then-friend to try to avoid her mother's reprimand for something she had done. A gesture that Chelo herself would not have taken well. "She feels completely cheated by Isa," the host of the new Televisión Española show hinted.

The truth is that the relationship between Chelo García-Cortés and Isa Pantoja has been complex and, at times, conflictive. The journalist was for years a person from Isabel Pantoja's circle, but their relationship broke down, and it was then that they distanced themselves.

Chelo, also a collaborator on La Familia de la Tele, spoke up to suggest that despite having a good memory, there are things she doesn't remember. However, Isa Pantoja did remember the incident Patiño was referring to. Kiko Rivera's sister explained that she was 15 years old when she told Chelo she wanted to meet a boy, something her mother didn't allow her to do.

Then, thanks to the journalist's complicity, Isa managed to meet her friend and spend some time with him at García-Cortés's house. "Now I understand why my mother got angry with Chelo," the panelist acknowledged about what she did when she was almost a child.

It was then that the veteran journalist confirmed that this was not the reason that caused her estrangement from the singer. The journalist herself revealed a few months ago that she broke her friendship with the singer after she treated Marta poorly. Even so, the one from Orense accepted her share of the blame for what happened with Isa and made it clear that she was the adult at the time.

It is worth remembering that after years without seeing each other, Chelo García-Cortés and Isabel Pantoja had a much-discussed reunion on Supervivientes. Then, in addition to greeting each other with a warm hug, Isabel and Chelo promised to rekindle their friendship.

However, there was a moment in Isabel Pantoja's daughter's life that will be remembered when she recounted on television what she experienced in Cantora. A harrowing testimony to which García-Cortés reacted publicly. "The most terrifying thing I've seen in recent times," the communicator noted.

Now that both share a set on the public network, it has been confirmed that the bond between them remains alive. Both Isa and Chelo showed that what they experienced together in the past keeps them united in the present.