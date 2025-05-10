Queen Sofía About to Receive the Worst News Because of King Juan Carlos I

Queen Sofía has commented on some occasions that Juan Carlos "was the only and great love of her life." However, at 86 years old, the emeritus is about to receive details of what the father of her children did since they began their relationship. Half a thousand pages that will recount facts about the former king of Spain and will break the discretion that Sofía has always shown.

Whenever a book featuring Juan Carlos de Borbón is released, there is some commotion or even controversy. However, what is already ready for publication is an autobiography about the father of King Felipe VI that has inevitably set off some alarms.

| Instagram, @casareal.es

To date, only some excerpts from the book are known, which unsettle the woman who married Juan Carlos I. "My father advised me not to write memoirs, but I feel that they are stealing my story," said the emeritus to explain the reason for this decision.

Queen Sofía Could Be Affected by Juan Carlos I's Autobiographical Book

Meanwhile, as the moment to see it in bookstores approaches, what the emeritus fears is that it will talk about what she kept secret for many years. Queen Sofía had to face quite a few compromising situations that she has never spoken about publicly.

Much has been said so far about the romantic and financial scandals involving Juan Carlos. However, some warn that Sofía might also have had parallel relationships during her marriage.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Although the press in our country has traditionally avoided delving into this line, it is possible that the mentioned book will give clues about these episodes of Queen Sofía.

To date, the emeritus has been cautious about airing details of her private life. Something that contrasts with the headlines featuring her husband. The mother of Felipe VI has always stood out for her elegance and discretion, an image that could now be called into question.

Some Media Warn of Details About Queen Sofía's Life That She Has Always Kept Secret

Sofía of Greece would soon face a media storm that she absolutely doesn't desire. Speculations about extramarital relationships and opaque financial movements that would once again jeopardize the stability of the Spanish monarchy.

Additionally, it should be remembered that Corinna Larsen, the former sentimental partner of the emeritus, would be willing to spill the beans if he continues with his legal demands against her.

| en.e-noticies.cat, Europa Press

Then, the German could reveal data that would directly compromise Queen Sofía by recounting intimate episodes that had been kept hidden. A delicate situation in which the mother of Felipe VI did not wish to find herself, but that could ultimately affect her.