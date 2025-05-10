Scandal: They Reveal How Much Ana María Aldón Has Earned for Talking About José Ortega Cano

Ana María Aldón sat last week in a studio to answer, among other things, questions related to her marriage to José Ortega Cano. The Andalusian thus put a price on her testimony about what she experienced alongside the bullfighter for just over a decade. A few hours later, it was Diego Arrabal who revealed the financial amount that Ana María Aldón received for appearing on the aforementioned Telecinco show.

The YouTuber explained on his channel that José Ortega Cano's former partner was paid more than 18,000 euros "to say nothing." Arrabal, who was very critical of the designer, insisted that Aldón is "a great professional at getting paid for doing nothing, for not saying anything."

Over several minutes, the former television collaborator elaborated on the strategy that Mediaset's network is currently following. Diego Arrabal recalled that Telecinco has been losing audience for many consecutive months. "They want to reactivate the celebrity world as in the past, but these characters have little to say," he noted, referring to the clan surrounding Ortega Cano.

The Amount Ana María Aldón Was Paid for Her Latest Interview Is Confirmed

In addition to Aldón, Gloria Camila also visited ¡De Viernes! a week earlier. According to the YouTuber, José Ortega Cano's daughter is just as guilty as her father's ex-wife for talking about what they experienced in the past.

"I'm the first to defend Ortega Cano," Diego Arrabal stated amid this exchange of accusations. However, the paparazzi denounced the game that both Gloria Camila and Ana María Aldón have just started.

"Get to work," Arrabal said, addressing Rocío Carrasco's sister. The Marbella native recalled that just over a year ago, Gloria Camila asked the media not to talk about her family. Something she finally achieved since "they didn't respond."

"In the end, they're all accomplices, they're all caught up in this television bubble," Arrabal stated emphatically. Words with which he pointed the finger at both Ana María Aldón and Gloria Camila.

"They're all playing the same game," he repeated again to his followers. The paparazzi confirmed that what they all seek is a financial amount like the one Ana María Aldón pocketed last Friday.

Gloria Camila Ortega Follows the Same Path as Ana María Aldón on Television

Agreeing with Arrabal, just one day after Ana María Aldón's interview, it was Gloria Camila who reacted to the aforementioned interview. After hearing what her father's ex had said about her on television, she wanted to respond again in a Telecinco studio.

While she confirmed that she would speak for herself, not on behalf of her father, Gloria Camila warned that she didn't want to get entangled in a media war. "I'm not here to defend myself," she began by saying. "I prefer to keep myself out of it," she added.

However, the young woman did go on to give details about the relationship she once had with her father's partner. Once again, she entered a game for money from which she had wanted to keep herself out some time ago.