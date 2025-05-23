Maestro Joao's exclusive about María José Campanario leaves everyone in shock

On Tuesday, Maestro Joao visited the set of La 1 where La Familia de la Tele is broadcast. The seer took advantage of his appearance on the show presented by María Patiño to give an exclusive about María José Campanario. According to the guest, Jesulín de Ubrique's wife, who is immersed in the recording of El Desafío, will finish in second place in the competition.

This information caught everyone by surprise considering the secrecy surrounding the Atresmedia program.

| Europa Press

The news that María José Campanario will be one of the participants in the next edition of El Desafío has been widely discussed. In fact, one of the people who commented on the presence of Jesulín de Ubrique's wife in the mentioned competition was precisely Belén Esteban.

Maestro Joao reveals what position María José Campanario will finish in El Desafío

The former partner of the bullfighter, and mother of Andrea, his eldest daughter, did not want to overlook the television return of the Catalan. Belén, showcasing the sincerity that characterizes her, made it clear this Wednesday what she thinks of Campanario.

| RTVE

"I think she is far above in terms of possibilities," said the one from Paracuellos. "She is very competitive, very much so. I think she can win, that she can finish in a good position," she added in line with what Maestro Joao revealed.

However, despite Belén seeming convinced that Campanario will finish in a good place, she warned: "I only ask that, if you are not lucky, you learn to lose. Because in life sometimes, before winning, you have to learn to lose. But I sincerely wish you well," she said with irony.

María José Campanario has a competitive nature that could take her to the top of the competition

The new edition of El Desafío will feature, in addition to the presence of María José Campanario, other well-known faces from the national scene. The casting for this edition includes Jessica Goicoechea, Willy Bárcenas, Eva Soriano, Daniel Illescas, José Yélamo, Patricia Conde, and Eduardo Navarrete.

Jesulín's wife already surprised the audience as Ovejita in Mask Singer and showed her most personal and fun side in Emparejados. Now she has accepted the proposal to join a new adventure to prove that no challenge is too much for her.

| Atresmedia

Also, the host of the competition, Roberto Leal, anticipated a few weeks ago how he sees Julia Janeiro's mother. The communicator referred to the Catalan's attitude without going into further details. "I can't say how things are going, but she is going all out," Roberto Leal stated, confirming that María José is taking the challenge very seriously.