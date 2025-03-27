U-turn After the Shocking News About Rocío Carrasco and Marta Riesco: No One Can Believe It

Rocío Carrasco and Marta Riesco once again become the center of attention due to an unexpected piece of news that could mean a U-turn in their relationship. It has been revealed that soon, both women will reunite on a television set.

For years, as a result of the romantic relationship the journalist had with Antonio David Flores, these two women have been involved in several televised confrontations. This is why they have publicly exchanged harsh reproaches.

However, after months without speaking about each other, everything indicates that this situation is about to take a radical turn. As it has been revealed, Rocío Carrasco has become the star signing of the new program on La 1, a project produced by the creators of Sálvame and Ni que fuéramos.

An unexpected piece of information that has come to light days after the end of the Ten format was confirmed, which will take place this Thursday, March 27.

The Relationship Between Rocío Carrasco and Marta Riesco Is About to Take a U-turn

In recent days, rumors about Rocío Carrasco's television return had gained strength. However, it has now been confirmed that she will collaborate on La familia de la tele, the new afternoon program on La 1, which is scheduled to premiere on April 22.

But what has attracted the most attention is that in this same format, Marta Riesco, ex-partner of Antonio David Flores and ex-husband of the businesswoman, will also work.

Both starred in several confrontations during the broadcast of Rocío Carrasco's documentary, a detail that adds a touch of tension to this unexpected television reunion.

However, it has not yet been confirmed if the universal heir of 'the greatest' and Marta Riesco will meet on the set of this new program. They could participate in different sections or even attend their workplace on different days.

It was on March 21, 2021, when, after more than 20 years of silence, Rocío Carrasco decided to tell her truth through a docuseries. In it, she spoke painfully about the difficult period she lived through during her marriage to Antonio David Flores.

A testimony that managed to move thousands of people, but on the contrary, caused great rejection in Marta Riesco. Months after the broadcast of this production, the relationship between the journalist and the YouTuber came to light, which is why she sided with her partner.

For months, the reporter questioned Rocío Carrasco's testimony. However, on June 10, 2024, this situation took an unexpected U-turn, so much so that the communicator had no qualms about publicly apologizing to her.

That day, Marta Riesco went to the set of Ni que fuéramos for the first time to tell the whole truth about her relationship with Antonio David. A moment she took advantage of to confess that she was wrong about the businesswoman.