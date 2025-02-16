U-Turn After What Happened with Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac: It's Something Very Special

The lives of Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac have taken a significant turn in recent hours. The reason is that the tranquility they enjoyed and the media retreat they maintained have disappeared. All due to a very special situation for both of them.

If they have said farewell to that distance from the spotlight, it has been for a compelling reason. No less than because she attended the Drag Queen Gala in Torremolinos. She did so to pay tribute to her late mother.

| Europa Press, en.e-noticies.cat

Turn in the Quiet Life of Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac

For some time, Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac have been completely away from the press. Now, they have chosen to lead a quieter and more discreet life, focused on the businesses they own. Specifically, on the tour of the musical about 'La más grande' of which they are creators and producers.

But now that non-media day-to-day has taken a U-turn. The reason is that she has decided to attend as a guest the Drag Queen Gala in Torremolinos. She did so to pay tribute to her mother, Rocío Jurado, whom the drags admire and imitate.

This event, held yesterday at the Municipal Auditorium, was organized by the Torremolinos City Council and the Association of Gay Merchants of Torremolinos (ACOGAT). The goal is to give visibility to the LGTBIQ+ community.

Rocío Carrasco attended the event to, among other things, pay an emotional tribute to her mother, the unforgettable Rocío Jurado. At the beginning of the gala, she was among the audience. But soon she was invited to take the stage, where she surprised everyone with her presence.

Yes, she surprised because, for the occasion, she wore a very special dress designed by José Perea. That garment stood out for having her mother's face printed on it, a detail that did not go unnoticed and moved the attendees.

Afterward, the mother of Rocío Flores expressed her gratitude for the invitation. She shared the importance of being present at an event that celebrates diversity, something her mother always supported. With an emotional voice, she stated: “She and I.”

“Well, she didn't want to miss it. Just like me, I didn't want to miss it.” These words reflected the commitment of both to the LGTBIQ+ community.

Another Important Step for Rocío Carrasco and Fidel Albiac

In addition to her participation in the gala, Rocío Carrasco took the opportunity to announce news that filled those present with enthusiasm. The show Rocío Jurado: el musical, produced by herself and starring Anabel Dueñas, will arrive in Torremolinos on February 22. This show, which pays tribute to the life and career of 'La más grande', will be presented at the Príncipe de Asturias Municipal Auditorium.

| Europa Press

The play tells the story of a young admirer of the Chipiona native who fights to pursue her dream, reflecting the influence and legacy of the artist on new generations. The arrival of this musical at the aforementioned venue has special significance. Yes, because her mother was the first artist to step on that stage, a fact she recalled with emotion during the gala.

The public reappearance of Rocío Carrasco in this context demonstrates her ongoing commitment to keeping the memory of Rocío Jurado alive. It also shows her support for events that celebrate diversity and inclusion, which her mother endorsed. Hence, this turn in her usual routine has been motivated by a very special reason.