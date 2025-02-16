Rosario Flores Reveals What She Really Thinks About Catalonia: 'I Come From...'

Rosario Flores carries art in her blood, but also a deep connection with Catalonia that has marked her artistic identity. Although her mother, the iconic Lola Flores, was the most media-exposed face of the family, the singer acknowledges that her inspiration comes from her father.

We are talking about the great Antonio González 'El Pescaílla'. In her recent interview with Ricard Ustrell on Col·lapse, Rosario talked about her new album, Universo de ley. Nevertheless, she also opened her heart about her Catalan roots and the musical legacy she inherited from her family.

Rosario Flores: The Mark of Catalan Rumba in Her Music

Although the Flores surname is synonymous with flamenco and passion, Rosario has always claimed the influence of Catalan rumba in her style. "I come from my father's Catalan rumba," she stated proudly, recalling that her father was the great musical reference in her home.

While her mother excelled with her unmatched energy, Antonio González was the one who provided the music at family gatherings. This way, according to Rosario Flores's statements, he filled every corner of the home with the sound of his guitar.

The artist also revealed a curious detail about her childhood: her father spoke Catalan, especially when he was angry. "I have heard Catalan from my father's family," she explained, making it clear that her connection with this land is not only musical but also cultural and personal.

| TV3

The Dances of Gràcia and the Family Legacy

During the conversation, Rosario recalled how her childhood was surrounded by music and talent. In the Flores family home, gatherings were authentic artist meetings, where guitars and clapping shaped impromptu parties.

But beyond the flamenco that surrounded her home, she always felt a special bond with Catalonia. "All the dances I do are Catalan from the Gràcia neighborhood," she confessed, highlighting the influence of this culture in her performances.

Rosario Flores is in full promotion of her new album, a compilation of her early hits performed with great figures of music. With this album, she begins a tour of Spain in which, undoubtedly, Catalonia will have a special place.