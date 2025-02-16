Maximum Happiness at Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales's Home: Something Important Has Happened

Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera are currently very happy. All because of what he has announced on his social media. No more and no less than he is about to release a new single to the market.

With an image where he is seen with a smile from ear to ear, he has announced this important professional step. Along with it, he has made it clear that "the countdown begins" for that release, with which he hopes to repeat successes.

Irene Rosales and Kiko Rivera, Happy About Good News

Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales continue showing everyone the deep love they have for each other and how solid their relationship is, although they are not without problems. Meanwhile, on one hand, there is the investigation his cousin, Anabel Pantoja, is undergoing. On the other hand, some alleged messages between the DJ and Claudia Bavel from 2022 have surfaced, in which he supposedly asked her for exclusive content.

But today joy has surpassed all those setbacks. The reason is that Isabel Pantoja's son has revealed that in a few days he will release a new single to the market. This news has made him very happy, as well as his wife and children, who wish the best for him.

He has unveiled this surprise on Instagram with a video in which he appears singing his upcoming release. Along with it, he wrote: "The countdown begins. February 20 at 00:00 we release Que nos quiten lo bailao."

"I'm bringing you summer early again. Have you ever used this phrase?"

This new release adds to Kiko Rivera's musical career, who has managed to stay relevant in the music scene. With previous hits like Malibú and El Mambo, he has managed to position himself on the charts and win over the audience with his unique style. Que nos quiten lo bailao promises to follow this path, offering a contagious rhythm that invites dancing and celebration.

Reactions to What Kiko Rivera, Irene Rosales's Husband, Revealed

Kiko Rivera's followers have reacted immediately and positively to the announcement of the new single. They have done so by giving his post more than 1,100 likes and leaving him a large number of comments.

Among the most notable messages, some can be read like "Great song," "Bravo," "Very good," and "Sure success." These displays of affection and support reinforce the artist's motivation to continue creating music. Yes, singles that connect with his audience and make them enjoy.

In summary, Kiko Rivera and Irene Rosales's home has been filled with happiness at the imminent arrival of Que nos quiten lo bailao. This single promises to be another success in the DJ's career. Thus, with the unconditional support of his wife and the affection of his fans, he continues forward with his musical career.