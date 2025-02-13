TV3 Audience Outraged by Marc Ribas's Latest 'Joc de Cartes': 'Rigged'

This week, Joc de cartes traveled to Santa Coloma de Gramenet in search of the best daily menu. Marc Ribas visited four restaurants where homemade cooking was the main attraction. Taverna Gaudir, La Cuina de la Loli, El Perdut, and Don Martín faced off in a competition full of tensions, criticisms, and high expectations.

The four restaurateurs gave it their all to claim victory, but the outcome left no one indifferent. Many viewers did not expect such a controversial result, as the host, Marc Ribas, made a decision that greatly surprised the audience.

| 3Cat

The voting seemed clear until the final moment, when everything changed and social media quickly caught fire. The audience's indignation was quickly felt.

Four Restaurants, Four Styles in Joc de cartes

First, the food from Taverna Gaudir was tasted. Pol Santamaria opted for a restaurant inspired by Antoni Gaudí and local commerce. However, his dishes did not measure up, and the pasta with tomato and salmon tartare were the most criticized.

The reviews were harsh, with comments like "My daughter would do it better." The combination of salmon with sweet rice also did not convince. Even so, the service received the best score.

Next, La Cuina de la Loli presented homemade cooking that delighted the contestants. Her cannelloni, fricandó, and stews received praise. Even Pol gave his rival a score of 10.

Despite some tensions over the venue's aesthetics, the food took center stage. The desserts were also a hit. For many, her fame is well-deserved.

Then El Perdut, Agustín Valcárcel's restaurant, stood out for its size and terrace. However, its cleanliness raised doubts. And the venue's kitchen, which was quite small, also did not impress.

The portions were abundant, but Albert's rice sparked criticism. Pol considered his comments disrespectful. Tensions marked the visit.

Finally, Albert Oltra presented Don Martín, the most exclusive restaurant of the week. His focus was aimed at high-income clients. However, the cuisine did not meet expectations.

Dishes like blue cheese risotto and entrecôte were liked but did not surprise. The rivals expected more after Albert's demands. Additionally, the cleanliness left something to be desired.

| TV3

An Unexpected Outcome in Joc de cartes

The final confrontation is usually the tensest moment of the show, although this time the participants were quite restrained. Only Pol expressed his disagreement with the use of sarcasm in the reviews, defending respect for his colleagues' work.

Meanwhile, Loli's scores reflected the success of her proposal. She received a 9.3 in food, which, according to Marc Ribas, is one of the highest scores in the show's history.

The praise for her cooking was unanimous, highlighting her skill and good work in the kitchen. Everything pointed to her winning without surprises. However, in Joc de cartes, nothing is decided until the end.

| 3Cat

When it seemed that Loli had the victory secured, the host's intervention changed the course of the competition. Don Martín, which was in second place until that moment, ended up being declared the winner thanks to Marc Ribas's score.

The extra half point for the star dish also went his way. The low-temperature cheek with potato and truffle parmentier was highly valued, as was the menu price, which received a 9. The sum of these factors allowed Albert's restaurant to prevail in the final.

An Ending That Didn't Please TV3's Audience

Don Martín's victory in Joc de cartes sparked a real storm on social media. Many viewers had Loli as the winner, whose menu had received the best reviews from her rivals and Marc Ribas himself. However, the host's score changed the result, crowning Don Martín as the best daily menu in Santa Coloma de Gramenet.

This outcome did not sit well with part of the audience, who quickly expressed their discontent on platforms like Twitter and Instagram. Some users accused the show of being rigged, claiming that Loli deserved the victory. Others criticized that Marc Ribas's score gave a U-turn to the final result.

But despite the controversy, the show maintains its formula, proving that in Joc de cartes, nothing is written until the last moment.