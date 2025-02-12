Surprise on 'El Hormiguero' Over What Àngel Llàcer Has Said About His Health Condition

The set of El Hormiguero experienced a moment full of emotion with the visit of Àngel Llàcer. The presenter and actor shared his tough medical experience from the past year, which almost cost him his life. His story left everyone speechless, and despite having a hard time, Àngel has managed to see the bright side of his ordeal.

As soon as he entered the set, Llàcer was greeted with a deafening ovation. "I hadn't heard applause like that in a long time, it's very powerful," he said emotionally. His story moved the audience and the show's team.

It all started with a trip to Vietnam. During his stay, Llàcer was infected with a bacteria that began to eat away at the muscle in his calf. The situation quickly worsened, and he needed up to four emergency surgeries.

Àngel Llàcer Tells His Story on El Hormiguero

The infection progressed rapidly, putting his life at risk several times. Doctors worked intensively to control the disease and save his leg.

The process has been long and difficult: "It has been a very difficult year," Àngel assured. On April 13, he started feeling unwell. After an X-ray, doctors detected that something was wrong.

From that moment, his life changed completely. He spent weeks in the hospital, with intensive treatments and constant rehabilitation. Each surgery was a test of endurance for him and his close circle.

Pablo Motos didn't hide his concern: "We're glad to see you alive, I didn't know I cared so much until I saw your colleagues talk about you, and that worried me." His words reflected the affection and admiration many feel for Llàcer. Friends and colleagues have shown their unconditional support throughout the process.

Surprise on El Hormiguero After Àngel Llàcer's Confession About His Health Condition

Despite everything, Àngel Llàcer found a lesson in this tough experience. "I'm perfect. Once the drama was over, I can say it was the worst and the best year of my life," the presenter confessed.

"I've learned to walk, now I walk. Before, I was running through life, and now I stop to walk, to absorb everything. I'm enjoying it much more," he explained with serenity.

His reflection surprised everyone. His ability to see the positive side of adversity impacted the audience.

The audience couldn't contain their applause. An emotional program for an unforgettable night on El Hormiguero.