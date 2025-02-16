Today, Sunday marks the first anniversary of Antonio Tejado's arrest. The nephew of María del Monte was considered the mastermind behind the robbery the singer suffered at her home in Gines. Antonio Tejado has surprised everyone after what he says about María del Monte in private was leaked: "My aunt knows I have nothing to do with it".

The investigation is ongoing and could conclude this month, barring an unlikely six-month extension. Sources close to the case have confirmed to the magazine 20 minutos that the judge intends to close the investigation. The delivery of the Civil Guard's report is expected.

This report includes valuable information obtained from the extraction of graphic documents, videos, and high-value conversations from the mobile phones of those involved in the assault. Information that will be key to determining the degree of involvement of the accused, which could change the initial version of events.

Antonio Tejado Is Hurt by María del Monte

According to the same sources, Antonio Tejado is in a state of great nervousness. However, what hurts him the most, and what is deeply affecting his emotional state, is his aunt's stance.

Antonio Tejado has expressed his anger with María del Monte, whom he accuses of being influenced by the people around her. Since María ventured into the world of television and began sharing aspects of her personal life, many have thought she is against her nephew.

Tejado believes that María could have stopped the media when it became known that he had been arrested. In his opinion, she had the opportunity to publicly demonstrate that she trusted him. But, according to his account, she never did.

Major Surprise with Antonio Tejado's Confession About María del Monte

"My aunt knows I have nothing to do with it, I know she knows, but she says nothing," confesses Antonio Tejado to his inner circle. A phrase loaded with pain and frustration. It is the same reflection he has shared on several occasions, even in some judicial communication.

Tejado claims that his aunt, aware of his innocence, has not had the courage to defend him. This complicit silence, according to him, has left him dejected, unfairly crushed.

The pain he feels has caused him to retreat into his home, limiting his contacts and relationships to the maximum. He can only wait, with hope and fear at the same time, for the investigation to reveal what he considers his only truth: his total innocence. Undoubtedly, the relationship between aunt and nephew has taken an unexpected turn that could have even deeper consequences in their future.