TV3 Audience Outraged After Carles Porta's Latest 'Crims': 'Horrible'

Crims by Carles Porta once again shook the viewers. The latest installment delved into a crime that marked the town of Cànoves i Samalús in 2003. The episode narrated the brutal assault suffered by Àngel Vila, known as l'Angelet, a 77-year-old man.

The tranquility of the small town was interrupted on the night of June 21 to 22 of that year. Two men, Francisco Martel and Cándido Caballero, broke into the elderly man's home and subjected him to a savage attack that ended his life.

During the investigation of the case, Cándido died in a traffic accident, while Francisco was convicted for his involvement in the crime. Meanwhile, the audience of Catalonia's public television has shown indignation over a detail that did not go unnoticed.

TV3 Audience Outraged After Carles Porta's Latest Crims

One of the details that has most impacted the TV3 audience is that, since 2023, Francisco Martel Barrientos is already free. The news has caused a wave of indignation among viewers, who have not hesitated to express their anger on social media.

"Little is said about the fact that now Francis is free," comments a user on X, formerly Twitter. Another viewer has been even more blunt: "The most screwed up thing is that the savage who tortured and murdered Angelet is now free and on the street. Like many others."

But the outrage doesn't end there, as other users have been surprised by the development of the investigation. "What? The national police knew and didn't inform the Mossos? And the psycho son of a bitch Francis is already on the street?" or "how horrible," they have commented.

Resounding Success for Carles Porta's Crims

Beyond the shock over the case, Carles Porta's program once again demonstrated its enormous appeal. The installment about Angelet's case has broken the season's audience record, reaching a 23% share and gathering 490,000 viewers.

With these numbers, Crims continues to establish itself as one of TV3's most successful programs. There is no doubt that Carles Porta manages to captivate the audience with his ability to narrate real crimes with a unique combination of rigor and narrative tension.