Belén Esteban Explodes After What Happened with Anabel Pantoja's Daughter: 'Enough Already'

Belén Esteban has exploded after learning the latest about Anabel Pantoja's little one: Diego Arrabal has spoken about her again. The paparazzo has focused his latest live streams on his channel on investigating Anabel, providing very delicate information. For example, that the influencer had been paid for the cover of a well-known magazine.

"Enough already, how can you slander and say that Anabel was paid for the cover?" she said, looking at the camera. Belén, who has been in an open war with the photographer for some time, is tired of his statements and issued a warning. "Stop talking about my relationship with Anabel, you have no idea, I won't allow you one more, and I told you," she pointed out.

| Canal Quickie

Belén Esteban Reacts to the Latest About Anabel Pantoja's Baby

Belén Esteban returned yesterday, Monday, to the set of Ni que Fuéramos after a week absent due to a cold. During this time, the collaborator has been very alert to everything that has been said about the Anabel Pantoja case. One of the first things she wanted to do shortly after the program began was to respond to Diego Arrabal.

What happened with Anabel Pantoja's child was that the paparazzo claimed that the influencer had been paid for the cover of Semana. It showed Anabel strolling with her baby, relaxed and enjoying a day with family and friends. "Enough already, how can you slander and say that Anabel was paid for the cover?" Belén exploded as soon as she learned what had happened.

The collaborator, as a faithful defender of Anabel, wanted to respond on her behalf and deny the information given by Arrabal. With a defiant look and without taking her eyes off the camera, Belén warned the paparazzo that "she wouldn't allow one more."

| YouTube, Diego Arrabal Paparazzo

"Stop talking about my relationship with Anabel, you have no idea," she commented, asking for "a little respect for that girl." Belén described Arrabal's statements as "outrageous and shameful" and warned him of the consequences of his actions. "They already know what they have to do," she concluded, hinting at a possible lawsuit from Anabel and David.

Belén Esteban Defends Anabel Pantoja

Since the investigation surrounding Anabel Pantoja came to light, Arrabal has dedicated his live streams entirely to the influencer. In each of them, he has targeted Kiko Rivera's cousin, providing information that was soon after denied.

The latest is that Anabel had agreed with a magazine to appear on the cover with her daughter in exchange for 50,000 euros. The director of Semana himself, as well as the agency responsible for obtaining the images, have denied that the influencer was paid for it. Now, it has been Belén who also denied the paparazzo, pointing out that he lies to his followers.

| Canal Quickie

Diego has shared more than a dozen videos talking about Anabel and the situation she is going through with her daughter. He has announced everything from her breakup with David Rodríguez to even claiming that Belén had "turned her back on Anabel in her worst moment."

More than enough reasons for the collaborator to explode live to deny the information and issue a warning. However, far from being silenced, Diego returned to the charge in his latest live stream, stating that "you won't silence me." The paparazzo has reaffirmed his statements and maintains that his information is true.

Arrabal has replied to Belén's warnings about Anabel Pantoja, making it clear that he will not yield to what he calls "threats." "You're lying, Belén Esteban," the photographer concluded, pointing out that he has spoken respectfully about Anabel's daughter.