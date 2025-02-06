TV3's audience erupts with Marc Ribas's latest 'Joc de cartes': 'Dirty play'

This Wednesday, the program Joc de cartes, presented by Marc Ribas, took its format to Baix Llobregat with a particularly fiery challenge. The goal was to discover which restaurant in the area has the spiciest dish.

Four establishments competed in this new installment to win the 5,000 euros prize, but the outcome was not without controversy. Despite very close ratings, an unexpected twist led San Taco to emerge as the winner.

TV3's audience erupts with the latest Joc de cartes by Marc Ribas

Marc Ribas, who leads the program's ratings, initially gave balanced scores, but a last-minute change altered the ranking. Chef Jordi's strategy, the protagonist of this grade change, was decisive for the final result.

This unexpected turn in the scoreboard has unleashed a storm of reactions on social media, particularly on X. Meanwhile, the public television audience of Catalonia has shown their discontent with the decision.

| TV3

The last-minute change in the rating has been the main focus of complaints, as many consider it was not fair. "He changes the score afterwards for the opponent with whom he is almost tied. Call him a fool!" expressed one of the outraged users.

Another more bluntly commented: "For me, Monkeys Burger won. This changing the score when you already know the result should be prohibited." The criticisms haven't been limited to the score change but also to Marc Rivas's ratings.

"San Taco wins with dirty play. Marc rates a 9 for a service from a waiter at Kasa Japo Splau who doesn't speak Catalan. Where is TV3's criteria?" has been another of the complaints that could be seen.

Marc Ribas and his Joc de cartes triumph on TV3

While it is true that the chef's strategy was completely valid within the program's rules, the score change has left a bitter taste among part of the audience. Some consider that this maneuver has reduced the program's transparency.

This way, a debate has been caused about to what extent plot twists are appropriate or, on the contrary, questionable. This episode has made it clear that, although the competition among the restaurants was fierce, the real battle took place on social media.

Be that as it may, Marc Ribas's program continues to be a success, consolidating itself as one of TV3's star shows. Just take a look at the audience figures it achieved this Wednesday. It reached 305,000 viewers and a 16.6% share.