Twist in Anabel Pantoja's Case Thanks to What Alba Carrillo Has Confirmed

Alba Carrillo showed herself next weekend as a staunch defender of Anabel Pantoja, who has been in the spotlight since January. The D Corazón collaborator reacted firmly to the words of lawyer Jesús Alexis Bethencourt, who described the exposure of children on social media as "a danger to childhood". Carrillo, visibly upset, downplayed one of Pantoja's posts: "She hasn't done anything, she showed her daughter's foot".

The panelist defended the right parents have to show how proud they are of their children. "What about child actors? Now parents aren't going to decide anything, we have children and others manage them for us," she questioned indignantly at what she had just heard.

Alba Carrillo Has Sided With Anabel in Her Latest Controversy

Carrillo was upset with what Bethencourt explained about what, according to him, happens with the attitude of certain famous parents with their children. "It's an unregulated means of exploitation, but it's clear there will be an accusation and it will be directed against the parents," explained the aforementioned lawyer.

The ex of Fonsi Nieto called the lawyer's words "an aberration". She opposed others dictating what parents should do with their own children. "The paternalism with the parents themselves," she complained without hiding her anger.

Next, it was her colleague Valeria Vegas who shared her point of view. The journalist was understanding of Alba Carrillo's words by acknowledging that there is "some animosity" toward Isabel Pantoja's niece. Even so, she warned, "the children of celebrities who are exposed or have been overexposed are a bit traumatized over time".

Alba Carrillo spoke again to express that she agreed with this opinion. "There are influencers who tell you everything, from how the girl goes to daycare, to when she has a runny nose...". With these words, she expressed that, as with everything, the important thing is to find a middle ground.

Alba Carrillo Defends Parents' Right to Show Their Children on Social Media

Downplaying the images where Anabel has shown her daughter's foot, Carrillo insisted on the freedom of parents to show their children. The Madrid native is not willing to let anyone tell her whether she should post a photo of her child on social media.

The truth is that since the hospitalization of Anabel Pantoja's daughter became known, the influencer has become the focus of attention. Once the girl was discharged, the news marked the beginning of the ongoing legal dispute.

Many have questioned the attitude Anabel now maintains, both with the media and on her social media. Her situation has also led some brands to decide to stop working with her due to the impact of the recent information she has been involved in.