This Is the Truth About Prince Harry and His Father Charles III's Cancer: Harsh

Prince Harry is going through a difficult stage with his royal family. While his father, King Charles III, faces a serious health diagnosis, Harry feels distant and uninformed. The relationship with his family, especially with his father and brother, continues to deteriorate, and tensions are rising.

Charles III's Health and the Family Silence

Charles III is not at his best. His health has been affected by a serious illness, but Prince Harry was not directly informed about his hospitalization on March 27. Instead of receiving news from the family, Harry learned about it through the media, which increased his frustration.

The last face-to-face meeting between Charles and Harry was in February of last year, in a brief meeting. Since Harry and Meghan Markle decided to move to California, the relationship with his father has cooled considerably. Visits have become scarce and communication more distant.

The Struggle for Personal Security

One of Harry's main points of conflict is the withdrawal of state-provided security. After leaving his royal duties, Harry's family lost the support of British government police protection. Despite external threats and risks to his security, Prince Harry has not managed to regain the protection he considers necessary.

The legal battle Harry is waging in the courts seeks to have state-paid escorts returned to him, but so far it has been rejected multiple times. The lack of support from his father, King Charles, has increased his frustration and the feeling of being abandoned by the family.

The Relationship with William

The relationship between Harry and his brother, Prince William, has also been affected. Since the Sussexes decided to move to the United States, the distance between the brothers has become more evident. In his book Spare, Harry revealed details about family disputes, including a physical fight with William.

While Harry struggles to find his place within the royal family, William continues with his duties as the future King of England. The distance between them remains a significant obstacle. The Duke of Sussex has stated that his brother William doesn't answer his calls and hinders him from being informed about their father's condition.

The future of the relationship between Harry and his royal family remains uncertain. As Charles III's health worsens, family tensions increase, and Harry continues to fight for his place within the family.